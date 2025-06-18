The WAIT Continues: GTA 6 Is Still a Year Away, But a MASSIVE New GTA Online Update Just Dropped!

GTA 6 is set for May 2026, but Rockstar just launched the "Money Fronts" update for GTA Online, adding new businesses, vehicles, and missions.

Grand Theft Auto fans find themselves in a familiar place—waiting. The buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) continues to build as its release date, now locked in for May 26, 2026, draws closer. It’ll hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S first. But in the meantime, Rockstar Games isn’t letting players idle. The developer just dropped a hefty new update for Grand Theft Auto Online, and it’s more than just filler content. Titled “Money Fronts,” the update landed on June 17, 2025, bringing with it new front businesses, fresh vehicles, and mission types—all bundled with some welcome quality-of-life tweaks.

It’s a smart play. With GTA 6 still almost a full year out, Rockstar’s latest GTA Online expansion aims to keep players busy, and probably just a little bit distracted, as the countdown continues.

Key Takeaways:

Grand Theft Auto VI will release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The new “Money Fronts” update launched in GTA Online on June 17, 2025.

It adds new front businesses for laundering money: a car wash, a dispensary, and a helitour service.

New missions include “Money Laundering Missions” and “Mr. Faber Work.”

Several new vehicles were introduced, with some exclusives for GTA+ members.

Quality-of-life changes include skipable cutscenes, expanded lock-on jammer support, and enhanced ray tracing on PC Enhanced.

The Long Road to Vice City: GTA 6’s Path

It’s been a winding road. Rockstar officially acknowledged GTA 6’s development back in February 2022. Then came that first teaser trailer in December 2023, which finally confirmed what fans had been hoping for: a return to Vice City—well, sort of. This time, the game is set in the state of Leonida, a fictional Florida-like location with a modern-day take on the iconic Vice City.

The trailer introduced Lucia, who appears to be one of two playable protagonists. She’s shown just getting out of prison, with her partner, Jason, entrenched in the criminal world. Their relationship, and the choices they make together, look to be central to the story. Interestingly, earlier reports had hinted at a 2025 launch, but on May 2, 2025, Rockstar announced a delay to May 26, 2026. The reasoning? To meet their quality standards—and reportedly to reduce the crunch on developers. It’s a delay, sure, but one that most fans seem to understand.

There’s also been chatter around the narrative. Unverified leaks pointed to older, grittier versions of the game—like a scrapped storyline involving a corrupt Vice City cop, his son, and a drug cartel lieutenant. That version was supposedly abandoned for being “too dark.” Some say it contributed to co-founder Dan Houser’s exit in 2020. What we do know is that Lucia and Jason will navigate a satirical, open-world experience full of familiar GTA elements, like coastal towns, sprawling cities, and jabs at modern culture. And while it’s only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, a PC version is probably just a matter of time.

GTA Online’s “Money Fronts” Update: What’s New?

Until GTA 6 lands, players still have Los Santos. And Rockstar’s not leaving them empty-handed. The “Money Fronts” update is all about running shady business empires disguised as totally above-board establishments. Here’s what’s new:

Hands On Car Wash : Your gateway drug into this money laundering scheme. Generates passive income and ties into the mission system.

: Your gateway drug into this money laundering scheme. Generates passive income and ties into the mission system. Smoke on the Water Dispensary : Located at Vespucci Beach, this front boosts your weed trade and adds a daily collectible bonus.

: Located at Vespucci Beach, this front boosts your weed trade and adds a daily collectible bonus. Higgins Helitours: Offers tourist flights, but really, you’re moving contraband. It even supports Air Freight Cargo missions.

These fronts aren’t just for show. You can initiate “Money Laundering Missions” through Raf (your new contact) or via your business laptop. Starting with the car wash, these missions offer 2X rewards during launch week. Each location adds new flavors to these tasks—think car detailing, weed deliveries, and scenic chopper tours designed to “cool off” your business’s Heat level.

Too much Heat? You’ll be flagged on the map, and that’ll halt your earnings until you run some legitimate jobs to clear suspicion. It’s a fun system that mimics real-world consequences just enough to keep it interesting. And then there’s “Mr. Faber Work,” which brings even more high-risk, high-reward gigs.

Vehicles and Gear Galore

A GTA Online update isn’t complete without flashy new rides:

Överflöd Suzume (Super) : Early access for GTA+ Members; free at Vinewood Car Club until July 16.

: Early access for GTA+ Members; free at Vinewood Car Club until July 16. Dewbauchee Rapid GT X (Sports)

Karin Woodlander (SUV) : HSW upgrade ready.

: HSW upgrade ready. Übermacht Sentinel GTS (Sports)

Annis Hardy (Sedan)

Karin Everon RS (SUV) : A big, flashy follow-up to its predecessor.

: A big, flashy follow-up to its predecessor. Western Police Bike (Emergency): Includes a new outfit with purchase.

Plus, 50 vehicles got Missile Lock-On Jammer support through Imani Tech. Players can also dive into “QuickiePharm” courier gigs to unlock discounts.

Quality of Life Tweaks and Technical Polishing

Some of the finer touches include:

Skipable mission cutscenes (finally!)

Expanded Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility

Upgraded visuals for PC Enhanced users, including double-bounce ray tracing

Boosted Arena Points (2X base rate)

Better in-game phone controls for mission cancellation

Ammunition restocking post-Survivals

RC vehicles now have cooldowns and are vulnerable to EMP

Taxi Work gets a stylish twist with the Drift-Tuned Übermacht Cypher

No more rank requirements for Survivals

UI refinements and Creator tool updates

Improved performance and bug fixes

The Verdict From the Community

As with every major update, reactions are mixed. There’s excitement for the fresh content, but gripes remain—especially around GTA+ exclusivity and economic balancing. On Reddit and forums, players dissect the best business setups, debate vehicle usefulness, and compare missions. Still, most agree: content like this is essential to keeping the game alive.

Rockstar’s strategy? Keep GTA Online thriving while GTA 6 simmers in the background. And given the player base’s size, it’s working. For now, the streets of Los Santos still have plenty to offer, even if Vice City is the dream on the horizon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is GTA 6 actually coming out?

A1: May 26, 2026.

Q2: What platforms will GTA 6 be available on at launch?

A2: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC later, probably.

Q3: What is the new update for GTA Online called, and what does it add?

A3: It’s called “Money Fronts.” Adds new businesses, missions, vehicles, and game improvements.

Q4: Can I play the new GTA Online missions solo?

A4: Likely, yes. Rockstar’s recent trend supports solo and co-op play.

Q5: Are there any free vehicles in the “Money Fronts” update?

A5: The Överflöd Suzume is free for GTA+ Members at Vinewood Car Club until July 16.

Q6: What are the main graphical improvements in the new GTA Online update?

A6: Enhanced ray-traced reflections and lighting on PC Enhanced.

Q7: Will GTA Online be shut down when GTA 6 releases?

A7: No plans announced. GTA Online will likely continue.

Q8: What is the significance of “Heat” in the new GTA Online update?

A8: Heat builds as you use businesses for laundering. Too much Heat stops income until you run legit jobs to cool down.