Apple Blames Third-Party MagSafe Stands for iPhone 17 Scratches

Reports of 'Scratchgate' on the new iPhone 17 Pro are growing. Apple states that certain third-party MagSafe charging stands are causing damage to the back glass.

Apple has finally addressed the rising complaints from iPhone 17 Pro owners who’ve noticed fine scratches forming on the back of their new phones. In a statement released today, the company insisted the problem, which frustrated users have dubbed ‘Scratchgate’, isn’t due to any flaw in the iPhone itself. Instead, Apple says the marks are caused by third-party MagSafe charging stands. The damage, usually circular and faint but permanent, has been appearing on the new AeroCrystal glass back right where the magnetic charger connects.

Key Takeaways

iPhone 17 Pro owners are reporting circular scratches on the back glass.

The issue has been nicknamed ‘Scratchgate’ across social media.

Apple denies the iPhone’s materials or construction are at fault.

The company points to debris trapped between the phone and uncertified third-party MagSafe stands.

The controversy has been simmering for weeks on forums like Reddit and spreading quickly on X (formerly Twitter). Early adopters of the iPhone 17 Pro, which launched in early September 2025, began sharing photos of these subtle but stubborn circular marks. Many found it surprising, especially since Apple had promoted its AeroCrystal panel as the most durable glass it has ever made. The scratches seemed too precise to be random wear-and-tear, and the placement lined up almost perfectly with the MagSafe charging ring.

Apple’s official explanation goes into the mechanics of how it happens. A spokesperson said that when the iPhone 17 is placed on certain third-party MagSafe stands, tiny dust particles or bits of grit can slip between the two surfaces. On some stands, particularly ones that aren’t certified under Apple’s ‘Made for MagSafe’ (MFM) program, the magnets clamp down with enough force to grind those particles into the glass. Over time, this creates the circular abrasions. The company stressed that its own MagSafe chargers and accessories from approved MFM partners are built to exacting standards designed to avoid this outcome.

Public reaction, however, hasn’t been entirely forgiving. Some customers feel Apple is shifting blame rather than acknowledging that the iPhone’s design might not be robust enough for everyday use. After all, they argue, a premium device should be able to handle something as routine as being set on a charging stand. Others agree with Apple’s stance, noting that using uncertified accessories has always carried risks, especially with high-end electronics.

Tech analysts have been weighing in too. They say Apple’s explanation makes sense technically, though it raises the question of whether the company should have anticipated how its new AeroCrystal material would interact with the countless third-party accessories already out there.

For those who already own an iPhone 17 Pro, the practical advice is fairly simple: keep both the back of the phone and the surface of the MagSafe charger free of dust before snapping them together. And if possible, stick to accessories carrying the official MFM certification.

In the end, ‘Scratchgate’ feels less like a one-off flaw and more like a reminder of the delicate balance between premium devices and the accessory ecosystem built around them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is iPhone 17 Scratchgate?

A. iPhone 17 Scratchgate refers to user reports of fine, circular scratches appearing on the back glass of the iPhone 17 Pro models, seemingly caused by MagSafe chargers and stands.

Q. What is Apple’s official reason for the scratches?

A. Apple states that the scratches are not from a defect in the phone but are caused by dust and debris getting trapped and ground into the glass by the strong magnets in some third-party, non-certified MagSafe accessories.

Q. Does this issue affect all iPhone 17 models?

A. Current reports suggest the issue is primarily affecting the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which feature the new AeroCrystal back glass.

Q. How can I prevent my iPhone 17 from getting scratched by a MagSafe stand?

A. You can prevent these scratches by regularly cleaning the back of your iPhone and the surface of your MagSafe charger. Apple also recommends using only ‘Made for MagSafe’ certified accessories.

Q. Are Apple’s own MagSafe accessories causing this problem?

A. According to Apple’s statement, its own MagSafe accessories and those certified through its MFM program are designed to prevent this issue and are not the cause of the scratches.