Roku Launches Its Own Televisions With Help From Philips

Roku enters the TV hardware market with its new 'Roku Select' and 'Roku Plus Series' televisions, manufactured by Philips. Learn about the features, specs, and prices.

Roku, best known for its streaming players and the Roku operating system that powers many smart TVs, is now stepping into the television hardware market with its own brand of TVs. For the first time, the company isn’t just providing the software but also selling TVs with its name right on the front. To make this happen, Roku has teamed up with Philips, with the actual hardware being built by TP Vision, the same company that handles Philips-branded televisions.

Key Takeaways

Roku has launched its first self-branded televisions, transitioning from software to hardware.

The TVs are manufactured through a partnership with Philips.

Two models are available: the budget-friendly Roku Select and the premium Roku Plus Series.

Sizes range from compact 24-inch sets to large 75-inch screens.

All models include Roku’s upgraded Voice Remote Pro.

For almost a decade, Roku’s strategy was to license its operating system to TV makers such as TCL and Hisense. These companies would then release televisions under the “Roku TV” branding. This new direction, however, places Roku in direct competition with the very companies that once showcased its software. It’s a bold step, one that could reshape how Roku positions itself in the global TV market.

The Roku Select series caters to buyers looking for affordability and flexibility. It comes in 11 different sizes, beginning with a compact 24-inch HD (720p) model and going all the way up to a 75-inch 4K version. The larger 4K options support HDR10+, which enhances picture quality with better contrast and color performance.

On the other hand, the Roku Plus Series is positioned as the premium choice. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, these models use 4K QLED panels. Thanks to quantum dot technology, viewers can expect brighter, more accurate colors compared to regular LED TVs. They also feature full-array local dimming, which sharpens contrast by adjusting brightness in different areas of the screen, and support Dolby Vision for a richer, more cinematic viewing experience.

Across both lines, one highlight is the inclusion of Roku’s Voice Remote Pro. This rechargeable remote charges via USB and offers hands-free voice commands. It even has a locator feature that makes the remote beep when you misplace it, which, if we’re being honest, happens more often than most of us like to admit.

The TVs run the latest version of Roku OS, giving users access to a wide range of streaming apps and channels. For now, Roku’s Select and Plus Series televisions are being sold in the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Who actually manufactures the new Roku TVs?

A: The Roku-branded televisions are manufactured by TP Vision, the company that also produces and markets Philips TVs in many parts of the world.

Q2: What is the main difference between the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series?

A: The Roku Select series is the base model, available in HD and 4K resolutions with standard LED panels. The Roku Plus Series is the premium model, featuring a 4K QLED display, local dimming for better contrast, and Dolby Vision support.

Q3: How are these new TVs different from a TCL Roku TV or Hisense Roku TV?

A: With previous “Roku TV” models from brands like TCL, Roku only provided the software (Roku OS). With the new Roku Select and Plus Series, Roku designs the entire television, including its specifications and features, while Philips handles the manufacturing.

Q4: Do these TVs come with a special remote?

A: Yes, all models in both the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series come bundled with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which is rechargeable and has a lost remote finder function.