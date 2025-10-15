Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5, Delivers Near-Frontier AI at Lower Cost

Anthropic introduces Claude Haiku 4.5, a compact AI model offering near-frontier performance at a fraction of the cost and speed of its predecessors, making it ideal for real-time and large-scale applications.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company, has unveiled Claude Haiku 4.5, the newest and most compact model in its Claude lineup. The model is now available to users and developers, providing performance close to the company’s higher-end models but at a much lower cost and faster response rate. Essentially, Anthropic aims to make high-quality AI accessible for widespread, real-time deployment without the usual price or latency barriers.

Key Takeaways

Claude Haiku 4.5 delivers near-frontier AI performance at an affordable price.

It matches Claude Sonnet 4’s coding capabilities while running more than twice as fast at roughly one-third the cost.

Pricing for developers starts at $1 per million input tokens and $5 per million output tokens.

Designed for latency-sensitive tasks such as customer service bots, chat assistants, and pair programming.

Anthropic plans to make Haiku 4.5 the default model for all free-tier users.

Claude Haiku 4.5 is described as a latency-optimized model, built primarily for speed and affordability. The company notes that Haiku 4.5 performs on par with Claude Sonnet 4, a model that only months ago was seen as one of the best in its class. In benchmark testing, Haiku 4.5 scored 73.3% on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark, which evaluates AI on real-world software engineering problems. That’s a slight edge over Sonnet 4’s 72.7% score, which is impressive considering Haiku’s smaller scale.

For developers working with the Claude API, the model comes in at $1 per million input tokens and $5 per million output tokens. Compared to the newly released Claude Sonnet 4.5, priced at $3 and $6 respectively, Haiku 4.5 offers significant savings. According to Anthropic, the model also runs up to four or five times faster than Sonnet 4.5, making it an attractive option for applications that rely on quick responses, think large-scale customer support, chat platforms, or systems that use multiple AI agents simultaneously.

Interestingly, Haiku 4.5 demonstrates notable strength in what Anthropic calls “computer use” tasks. These involve situations where the AI interacts directly with graphical interfaces or browsers, and in some of these evaluations, it even outperforms Sonnet 4. That’s particularly useful for features like Anthropic’s Claude for Chrome and other systems where the AI needs to navigate digital environments on its own.

The launch of Haiku 4.5 reflects a broader pattern in the AI industry. Companies are increasingly offering tiered models, smaller, highly optimized systems for speed and efficiency alongside larger, reasoning-heavy models for complex planning. For example, developers might use Claude Sonnet 4.5 to design a detailed workflow, then deploy several Haiku 4.5 models to execute smaller parts of the plan in parallel, saving both time and cost.

Claude Haiku 4.5 is now available through the Claude API, as well as on cloud platforms like Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI. Its performance and pricing position it competitively among mid-sized AI models, giving enterprises and developers a strong balance between intelligence, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

In many ways, Haiku 4.5 feels like Anthropic’s statement that powerful AI doesn’t have to be out of reach, it just needs to be smartly designed for scale and speed.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the primary benefit of Claude Haiku 4.5?

A. The main benefit is offering near-frontier coding and general intelligence capabilities at a significantly lower cost and faster speed, making it suitable for high-volume, real-time AI applications.

Q. How does Haiku 4.5 compare to Claude Sonnet 4?

A. Claude Haiku 4.5 provides similar levels of coding performance to the older Claude Sonnet 4 but is more than twice as fast and approximately one-third the cost for API usage.

Q. What are the API costs for Claude Haiku 4.5?

A. Developers pay $1 per million input tokens and $5 per million output tokens for the Claude Haiku 4.5 API.

Q. For what types of tasks is Haiku 4.5 best suited?

A. Haiku 4.5 is best suited for tasks that require quick responses and low latency, such as chat assistants, customer service automation, and as a fast execution engine for larger, complex AI workflows.

Q. Does Claude Haiku 4.5 support vision (image analysis)?

A. Yes, the Claude Haiku 4.5 model supports vision capabilities, allowing it to process and analyze images and graphics.