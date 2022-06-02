Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched, price starts at $599

Ads

Microsoft was already tipped to launch the new Surface Laptop Go 2 which is pegged as an improved version of the original Surface Laptop Go launched a few years back. Now, the company has officially launched the same which the company said will start at $599. However, while most of the specifications remain the same as the Surface Laptop Go, the biggest change introduced in the Go 2 model is the inclusion of the more recent 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

The display is still the same 12.4-inch panel having a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels. The range starts with the model having 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is priced at $599.99. Thereafter, there is the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is priced at $699.99. The top-of-the-line model comes with the same 8 GB of RAM but with storage doubled to 256 GB. The top model comes for $799.99.

Then there are commercial models available as well which come with the same configuration but cost $100 more. The top commercial model comes with 16 GB of RAM along with 256 GB of storage and is priced at a quite hefty $1099.99. All other specifications remain the same as the standard consumer model.

Coming to ports, there is a single USB-A and USB-C port available, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack and the standard Microsoft Surface charging interface. Besides these, the laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity. Other features the laptop comes with include a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. There are dual microphones included which happen to be the same as that on the predecessor.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 however runs Windows 11 this time. This is a huge improvement over the Surface Laptop Go that came pre-installed with the Windows 10 S version of the OS which limited the choice of apps to only those that the Microsoft Store offers. However, with Windows 11 pre-installed, users have a lot more flexibility when it comes to the choice of apps. Microsoft is also claiming a run time of 13.5 hours on a single full charge.

Another highlight of the new Surface Laptop Go 2 is that it comes with more replaceable components this time. This applies to the display and battery along with the keyboard and the trackpad. However, it is only the authorized Microsoft service centers that are certified to carry out a component replacement job.

Microsoft is already accepting pre-orders for the Surface Laptop Go 2 while shipping is set to commence from June 7 onwards.