New witch movies on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu

Do you like to watch witch movies on your movie night? You will get lots of options from several streaming platforms. All platforms, such as Hulu, Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix, constantly add new movies. For instance, “Blair Witch Project” is the darkest movie about witchcraft.
Every witch movie has unique characteristics, such as strong feminists. In addition, they may be portrayed as frightening monsters eating flesh. Moreover, the Harry Potter series is unforgettable for youth. For an entertaining experience, we have compiled a list of new witch movies and TV series available on different streaming channels.
The School for Good and Evil
Get Wicked vibes from Paul Feig in evil witch/good witch, based on the Soman Chainani book series. Agatha and Sophie (best friends) find themselves in a modern fairyland and swept away in an enchanted school famous for training villains and heroes to shield the balance between evil and good. The cast includes Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
It is all about the secret of Dumbledore by David Yates. Professor Dumbledore knows dark, powerful wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to grasp wizarding world control. He cannot deal with him alone and entrusts Newt Scamander (magizoologist) with a bold team of witches and wizards. They encounter several new and old beasts while clashing with the growing legion of Grindelwald.
Hocus Pocus 2
The Hocus Pocus is a long-awaited sequel to the spooky time movie on Disney+, and it may be released on Halloween 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 will revolve around Sanderson Sisters running in new Salem. In the role of wicked witches, you will see Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler.
Witch 2022
Witch is a British horror movie about a person trying to prove his wife’s innocence when she gets accusation of performing witchcraft. Marc Zammit and Craig Hinde are directors, while Craig Hinde writes the screenplay.
This movie is produced by Tony Zammit, Marc Zammit, Eamon Yates, and Craig Hinde. The screenplay is based on David Baboulene, Marc Zammit, and Craig Hinde’s story. The Star cast of the Skylark Vision production is Daniel Howard, Neil Bailey, Ryan Spong, Mims Burton, Sarah Alexandra, etc.
You Won’t Be Alone
The protagonist of the movie is Noomi, and she experiences life through the body of others. The background of the plot was set in a mountain village in Macedonia. The young heroine was abducted by the spirit and became a witch.
She is curious about human life and accidentally kills a peasant in a village, taking her victim’s shape to live her life. As a result, her curiosity increased, and she exercised her horrific powers to understand how human feels.
List of Witch Movies on Different Streaming Platforms
Netflix
- Night books
- The Unholy
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- The Ritual
- Hereditary
- Fear Street: 1978
- Fear Street 3
- 47 Ronin
- The Craft: Legacy
- Snow White and Huntsman
Amazon Prime
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- The Witch
- The Love Witch
- Hocus Pocus
- Gretel and Hansel
- Emerald City
Hulu
- The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
- Blair Witch
- Practical Magic
Disney+
- Just Beyond
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- Spooky Buddies
- Haunted Mansion
- Girl Vs. Monster
- Invisible Sister
- Twitches
- Bride of Boogedy
- The Scream Team
It is a concise list of witch movies on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Hulu for your entertainment. There are numerous options, including fairy tales, spooky movies, and stories of a powerful sorceress. You can enjoy these movies during your movie night with friends.