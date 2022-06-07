New witch movies on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu

Ads

Do you like to watch witch movies on your movie night? You will get lots of options from several streaming platforms. All platforms, such as Hulu, Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix, constantly add new movies. For instance, “Blair Witch Project” is the darkest movie about witchcraft.

Every witch movie has unique characteristics, such as strong feminists. In addition, they may be portrayed as frightening monsters eating flesh. Moreover, the Harry Potter series is unforgettable for youth. For an entertaining experience, we have compiled a list of new witch movies and TV series available on different streaming channels.

The School for Good and Evil

Get Wicked vibes from Paul Feig in evil witch/good witch, based on the Soman Chainani book series. Agatha and Sophie (best friends) find themselves in a modern fairyland and swept away in an enchanted school famous for training villains and heroes to shield the balance between evil and good. The cast includes Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

It is all about the secret of Dumbledore by David Yates. Professor Dumbledore knows dark, powerful wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to grasp wizarding world control. He cannot deal with him alone and entrusts Newt Scamander (magizoologist) with a bold team of witches and wizards. They encounter several new and old beasts while clashing with the growing legion of Grindelwald.

Hocus Pocus 2

The Hocus Pocus is a long-awaited sequel to the spooky time movie on Disney+, and it may be released on Halloween 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 will revolve around Sanderson Sisters running in new Salem. In the role of wicked witches, you will see Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler.

Witch 2022

Witch is a British horror movie about a person trying to prove his wife’s innocence when she gets accusation of performing witchcraft. Marc Zammit and Craig Hinde are directors, while Craig Hinde writes the screenplay.

This movie is produced by Tony Zammit, Marc Zammit, Eamon Yates, and Craig Hinde. The screenplay is based on David Baboulene, Marc Zammit, and Craig Hinde’s story. The Star cast of the Skylark Vision production is Daniel Howard, Neil Bailey, Ryan Spong, Mims Burton, Sarah Alexandra, etc.

You Won’t Be Alone

The protagonist of the movie is Noomi, and she experiences life through the body of others. The background of the plot was set in a mountain village in Macedonia. The young heroine was abducted by the spirit and became a witch.

She is curious about human life and accidentally kills a peasant in a village, taking her victim’s shape to live her life. As a result, her curiosity increased, and she exercised her horrific powers to understand how human feels.

List of Witch Movies on Different Streaming Platforms

Netflix

Night books

The Unholy

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Ritual

Hereditary

Fear Street: 1978

Fear Street 3

47 Ronin

The Craft: Legacy

Snow White and Huntsman

Amazon Prime

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Witch

The Love Witch

Hocus Pocus

Gretel and Hansel

Emerald City

The Love Witch

Hulu

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

Blair Witch

Practical Magic

Disney+

Just Beyond

Escape to Witch Mountain

Spooky Buddies

Haunted Mansion

Girl Vs. Monster

Invisible Sister

Twitches

Bride of Boogedy

The Scream Team

It is a concise list of witch movies on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Hulu for your entertainment. There are numerous options, including fairy tales, spooky movies, and stories of a powerful sorceress. You can enjoy these movies during your movie night with friends.