Samsung Galaxy S23 with improved display brightness will be on par with S23+ and S23 Ultra

Here is some good news for those who are eyeing the more affordable base Samsung Galaxy S23 model. According to the latest rumors on the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone series, the base Galaxy S23 model will have specs that aren’t too far off of what the Galaxy S23+ or the Galaxy S23 Ultra features.

As the leakster Roland Quandt revealed, the base Galaxy S23 will come with an OLED display having 1,750 nits of peak brightness. That again is quite close to what the Galaxy S34+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are capable of. In fact, Samsung did not enhance the peak brightness of both the high-end Plus or Ultra models of the Galaxy S23 smartphones. Instead, it did so with the vanilla Galaxy S23 model, which makes it almost at par with the S23+ and the S23 Ultra phones. This way, users of the base Galaxy S23 model will also get to enjoy ultra-high screen brightness that is going to be similar to the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to experts, the Galaxy S23 is going to differ from the S23+ so far as the display size is concerned, with the base model being the smallest of the trio. Apart from the display, the Galaxy S23 will also have a smaller battery with slower charging speeds. The overall design is however going to be the same for both the phones. Both will also have the same OLED display having similar resolution and brightness.

Other common elements that both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra share include the same processor and RAM. Both the phones will also have the same wireless charging speeds as well. Even the camera set-up on the two phones is also going to be the same, with Samsung only providing a more capable chipset and a new ISP that should allow for enhanced image processing capability. The only camera upgrades the two phones would be getting is a new 12 MP front shooter for selfies and video calls that are touted to be capable of recording videos at 60 fps and 4K resolution.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S23 series of flagship phones will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset which happens to be just the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor but with a higher GPU and CPU clock speed. There are also rumors of a more efficient thermal management system being used for the S23 series that should allow for faster dissipation of internal heat.