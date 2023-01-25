Decentraland’s MANA Rallies 160%, BudBlockz NFTs Ganja Guruz NFTs rallies in preparation for BLUNT launch.

Blockchain technology is changing the financial world and is used in virtual reality and gaming. The underlying technology of blockchain, which enables the secure and transparent transactions of digital currencies, is also being utilized in various industries.

Decentraland (MANA), a virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, has recently seen a 160% rally in its cryptocurrency as BudBlockz (BLUNT) Ganja Guruz NFT rallies in preparation for the launch of its BLUNT token collection. It highlights the growing interest in using cryptocurrency and blockchain in the virtual world.

Let’s examine how Decentraland’s MANA rallies 160% in its cryptocurrency as BudBlockz (BLUNT) Ganja Guruz NFTs rally in anticipation of its BLUNT token launch.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) a Blockchain Platform For The Cannabis Industry.

BudBlockz (BLUNT), a blockchain-based platform for the cannabis industry, is preparing to launch its BLUNT token by rallying its NFTs, the Ganja Guruz collection. The Ganja Guruz NFTs are a key element of the BudBlockz ecosystem, serving as a permit for verified membership and access to the fractional ownership market for cannabis dispensaries and farms.

The Ganja Guruz collection is based on the Ethereum blockchain and follows the ERC-721 standard, making it compatible with ERC-20-compatible wallets. The collection will be available on OpenSea, a marketplace for NFTs.

Holders of Ganja Guruz NFTs can access the Know Your Customer (KYC) application for fractional ownership. They will be eligible for various benefits, such as membership in all BudBlockz dispensaries worldwide and discounts on products. Additionally, holders can purchase a percentage of a dispensary or farm and earn dividends from growth.

The launch of the BLUNT token, which will be used as the native currency for transactions within the BudBlockz ecosystem, is expected to increase demand for the Ganja Guruz NFTs. Holders of the NFTs will be required to complete the KYC process to participate in the fractional ownership market and access the full range of benefits offered by BudBlockz.

The BLUNT Token Helps Investors Participate in the Cannabis Industry.

The BLUNT token will also provide a new way for investors to participate in the cannabis industry, allowing them to purchase a stake in dispensaries and farms without needing significant upfront investments.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) also works closely with regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with jurisdiction and provide a secure and transparent platform for cannabis transactions. It will be vital for the platform’s success, as it will help attract more investors and build user trust.

The launch of the BLUNT token and the rally of the Ganja Guruz NFTs are significant milestones for BudBlockz and the cannabis industry as a whole. The NFTs will serve as a vital element of the BudBlockz ecosystem, enabling verified membership and access to the fractional ownership market.

Decentraland’s (MANA) Token Rally and the Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Virtual World

Decentraland’s MANA token has recently seen a 160% rally. Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the MANA token as its native currency.

The rally in the token’s price can be attributed to a renewed interest in the platform and the growing adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the virtual world. As the adoption of virtual reality and blockchain technology continues to grow, it is anticipated that Decentraland’s (MANA) popularity will continue to rise.

As Decentraland rallies 160%, the upcoming launch of the BLUNT NFT collection, Ganja Guruz, garners the attention of investors, thereby positioning the platform to have a high return on investment.

