How to Pick the Best Dance Footwear

Have you decided to take a few ballroom lessons and are beginning to take them seriously? It is time to find the right dance shoes. A pair of high-quality dance footwear with the best design and material will enable you to dance better without unnecessary injuries during your dancing practice. Keep reading for the most crucial things to look for when choosing the right dance shoes.

Ensure Its Fitting like Gloves

When you primarily try on a pair of ballroom shoes, it is helpful to ensure they fit properly without too much pressure. This will offer you the most control over your dance shoes. Most dancers tend to settle on half or full-size for their dancing practice.

Consider Heel Heights

Secondly, note that the heel height for Latin and ballroom dance footwear ranges from 1.5 to 3. For inexperienced dancers, it is helpful to pick a heel height that offers them the most comfort. If you are unfamiliar with heels, you may opt for low shoes when starting your dancing practice.

Besides, there are various shapes of heels, including flared and slim. When it comes to flared heels, they are considered the most popular option since they offer dancers more stability. When looking for men’s ballroom dance shoes, note that a half heel best suits ballroom dance, while a 1.5 Cuban heel is best for Latin dance style. However, when you are in a professional dancing competition, remember that a half-heel is suitable for both ballroom and Latin dance styles.

Consider Closed Vs. Open Toes

Open-toe footwear is designed for rhythm and Latin dances. These include rhumba, salsa, and swing, which need a lot of articulation of feet and more pointing of toes. With open footwear, you will be allowed to point your toes with ease and execute footwork excellently. Closed-toe shoes are created for standard and smooth dancing, including Waltz and Foxtrot, as dancing styles need a more conventional classic appearance.

When it comes to newbies learning various dance styles, Latin dance or open-toe shoes are suitable since they can do all styles comfortably in them.

The Type of Sole

When shopping for dance shoes, choosing the one designed with suede soles is helpful. The suede sole provides you with quality traction and slips to feel more balanced and have adequate control when moving or turning around the dance floor. Occasionally, it helps to brush the suede sole using a wire dance shoe brush to maintain its roughness.

Consider the Costs

When buying dance shoes, it is vital to consider the costs and choose a quality product that suits your budget. Remember that the cost of ballroom and Latin shoes ranges from 80 to $300 a pair based on the brand and quality. For approximately 170, you can purchase good quality dance shoes. It is helpful to send more money on quality products that will last longer and enhance support and comfort during dance training.Hopefully, this article will be helpful to any dancer who would be purchasing the firs6t ballroom dance shoes.