Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone launched in international markets

Oppo has unveiled a foldable flip phone, the Find N2 Flip, for global markets in an effort to expand its presence beyond China. The device features a traditional flip-phone form factor, with two screens – a continuous 6.8-inch display when opened, and the “largest cover screen of its kind” on the outside. The phone also supports 5G networks and can endure over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature, which is equivalent to more than 100 daily openings and closings for 10 years.

Oppo said the Find N2 Flip has been priced £849 in the U.K., which comes to around $1,024. That will let it have a slight price advantage vis-a-vis the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 that is £899. As Oppo seeks to build its brand outside of China, it faces stiff competition from established players such as Samsung. However, despite Samsung being a pioneer in the foldable phone segment, IDC data shows that foldable shipments made up only 1.1 percent of all smartphone shipments in 2022 and are expected to reach just 2.8 percent by 2026.

Oppo, currently the world’s fourth-largest smartphone company in terms of market share, has established a reputation for delivering competitively priced high-spec and innovative devices. While its focus has traditionally been on the Chinese market, Oppo has been attempting to expand its presence and increase its share of the premium smartphone market, which is currently dominated by Apple and Samsung.