Apple to change ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just Siri

Apple is reportedly working on a significant change to its virtual assistant, Siri, stated Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The change aims to eliminate the need for the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase, allowing users to simply say “Siri” followed by a command. That way, the Apple digital assistant would have a similar functionality as that of Amazon’s Alexa. This transition presents technical challenges as Siri needs to accurately interpret the singular phrase “Siri” across different accents and dialects.

In addition to the trigger phrase change, Apple is also focusing on deeper integrations of Siri with third-party apps and services. This integration would enhance Siri’s ability to provide contextual assistance by leveraging additional information.

While the exact timeline is not confirmed, these Siri updates are expected to be rolled out in 2023 or 2024. Apple might announce this update alongside iOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), although the event’s primary focus is anticipated to be on Apple’s mixed-reality headset.

Rumors surrounding iOS 17 suggest improvements such as enhanced control over flashlight brightness, customizable Lock Screen options, a revamped Apple Music interface, and improved customization and organization of the App Library. A redesigned Control Center and the potential for app sideloading are also topics of speculation.