Pixel 8 Pro leaked video reveals built-in infra-red thermometer and a new design

As we await the arrival of the Google Pixel 8 series later this year, a leaked video has surfaced online which has upped the excitement all the more. For the video is providing us with a glimpse of the upcoming flagship phone’s design and confirms one of its noteworthy new features. Shared by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski and obtained by 91mobiles, the video showcases the phone’s fresh design and highlights the inclusion of a built-in thermometer.

The thermometer functionality is represented by a white sensor positioned on the phone’s rear within the camera bar, just below the LED flash. This infrared thermometer is intended to measure body temperature. While we’ve seen similar features on previous smartphones like the Honor Play 4 Pro, this is the first instance of it being implemented in a Pixel product.

The technology appears to be akin to contactless thermometers, and the leaked video serves as a guide on how to utilize this feature. In the video, the user is instructed to identify the monitor, remove any accessories obstructing the forehead area, and bring the phone close to the face. The sensor does not require direct contact with the forehead; instead, the user moves the phone around to the temple over a five-second period to obtain a complete reading from the thermometer.

Although the source of this video remains unclear, it seems to be internal material from Google, demonstrating the functionality of this new feature. According to 91mobiles, the Pixel 8 Pro is currently being tested by Google employees, and it appears that the thermometer feature will be exclusive to the Pro variant and not the standard base Pixel 8. While the sensor is also capable of measuring object temperatures, the video does not provide a demonstration of this aspect.

The video briefly showcases the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, which closely resembles its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. The notable difference lies in the camera bar, which now houses all three sensors within the same module. In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro had its three cameras positioned differently. Overall, the phone’s design retains its familiar aesthetic, with the leaked video showcasing a white variant featuring a silver camera bar running along the device.

This leak marks the first substantial information we have received regarding the Pixel 8 series, and we anticipate Google officially unveiling the handsets towards the end of the year, possibly in October, if the company follows its previous release schedules. The video though has been removed citing non-compliant with the Google terms of service. In the meantime, the Pixel Fold is set to go on sale next month, adding to the excitement surrounding Google’s smartphone lineup.