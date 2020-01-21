The latest iPhone 11 series may still be fresh in the market though that isn’t stopping the rumour mills from being at their best with the next-gen iPhone already. Tentatively named the iPhone 12, there is considerable buzz in the tech circles about the likely specs that the new iPhone 12 will sport even though it is still months before we could see it anywhere near being launched formally.

To begin with, there likely will be 4 new iPhones launched this year with some sporting new screen dimensions. For instance, there are rumours of Apple working on a new entry-level iPhone model featuring a 5.4-inch display. The biggest version, in turn, is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display and will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max version.

In between, there is speculation of two models is having a 6.1-inch display. The models with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch displays will form the entry-level models while the other 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch version will form the Pro and Pro Max versions. All models are touted to come with OLED screens this time.

For comparison’s sake, the current iPhone 11 line-up comprises of the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display followed by the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and top of the line iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen. With new screen sizes, the iPhone 12 will easily be the most diverse range Apple has ever come up with.

Another rumour doing the rounds is that Apple might opt for a 120 Hz display this time, at least for top-end models if not all. This, if true, will bring it in the league of gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 or the Razer Phone 2 that usually have such high refresh rates. For more general use phones, there already are a clutch of those having 90 Hz refresh rates. Those include the likes of the Pixel 4, Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, Realme X2 Pro, OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro, to name a few.

Under the circumstances, it shouldn’t be too extravagant to believe Apple is working on a phone having a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz, if not 120 Hz. True that would entail higher battery drain, which means it’s going to be a cross between the higher capacity battery and high refresh rate for Apple to decide.

The rumour mills are also of the opinion that there might be some changes with the basic design of the iPhone too, like being thinner than what they already are. That again is understandable given that the phones are getting bigger too. For instance, the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max might end up being all of 7.4mm, which if true will be considerably thinner than the 8.1-inch thickness of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Yet another report claims that the new iPhone 12 will have a revamped camera system which includes the addition of a 3D camera at the rear. The iPhone range already features a 3D cam to power its Face ID tech. The rumour also has it that the new iPhone 12 Pro Max might have a bigger sensor at the rear that will supersede that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In the end, what has to be kept in mind is that these are just speculation and rumours at best even though some analysts claim to have based those on the feedback they received from supply chain management. Also, it is going to be a long wait, six-months at least before we begin to see a clearer picture of the entire thing evolve before us.