Samsung has just launched its Galaxy Z Flip phone which happens to be the company’s second attempt at a foldable phone. The Z Flip is also just the second phone launched in the same segment that the Motorola Razr operates in, which means a comparison between the two is quite inevitable.

So, here is how the two foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr square up.

Basic design and looks

Both have the same basic looks, which means a squarish form when folded and is hence more pocket-friendly. The Razr is that tad bit heavier though and is also the one sporting a more contemporary look given that it’s the same design that the original Razr sported when launched almost two decades back.

While there is nothing wrong with that, the Z Flip seems to have a more modern look and feel to it though this again is something that depends on individual preferences and likes. Both come with enough software enhancements built-in to allow for some interesting use case scenarios as well.

Display

The Razr happens to be the smaller of the two though by only a small margin given its 6.2-inch display. The P-OLED panel is lit up by 876 x 2142 pixels which make for a pixel density of 373 ppi.

Then there is also the secondary G-OLED panel of 2.7-inches which packs in 600 x 800 pixels.

The Z Flip, in turn, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display that packs in 2636 x 1080 pixels. That again translates to 425 ppi which means a sharper display to look at.

Then the Z Flip too offers a small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display that packs in 300 x 112 pixels which translates to 303 pixels per inch.

Also, the Z Flip has remarkably less bezel depth compared to the Razr, what with the latter featuring a bulbous chin at the bottom. The Razr also comes with a notch at the top to house the front cam though, for the Samsung offering, it is a punch hole that accommodates the front cam.

Camera

While still on the camera, the Motorola phone’s imaging abilities are defined by a combination of 16 mp f/1.7 primary camera and a ToF sensor for measuring depth. The front features a rather modest 5 mp shooter of f/2.0 aperture.

The Z Flip too comes with dual rear cameras comprising of an ultra wide-angle sensor of f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle sensor of f/1.8 aperture with both being of 12 mp resolution.

Both the devices offer various camera modes and intelligent feature for image optimizing to allow for the perfect shot each time and in a varied external lighting condition.

Processor, Memory and Storage

The Motorola phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset which sort of disappointed many considering that many expected a flagship processor powering the device. Nonetheless, it is a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that assists the processor, as does an Adreno 616 GPU. There is no external card slot though, which rules out the addition of more storage if the need so arises.

With the Z Flip, Samsung is yet to reveal the exact make of processor powering the phone though we do know it comes with an 8 GB RAM along with 256 GB of storage.

Battery

With the Moto Razr, keeping the lights on is a 2510 mAh battery while the Samsung device makes do with a 3300 mAh power source.

OS

The Razr runs Android 9 Pie while the Z Flip is one step ahead with its Android 10 software set up.

Security

Both phones rely on fingerprint sensors for security through the placement of the sensor varies. For the Razr, its placed on the front bottom while the Z Flip has it on the side-mounted power button.

Colors

The Razr is available in two color options of Noir Black, Blush Gold. Samsung has a slightly more varied color option to offer with the Z Flip, it being available in shades of Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

Price

The Razr is priced a cool $1500 which many opined is slightly on the higher side given that it relies on a non-flagship processor. While it is not known what powers the Z Flip, it sports a lower price tag of $1380.