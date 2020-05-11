Apple’s WWDC event may be all about the software side of its operations though there often are a few exciting hardware that are announced during the proceedings. This year is going to be different in that the entire event is going to be an online only affair. Now, tech leaker Jon Prosser is claiming Apple might announce its first over the ear headphone, the AirPods Studio during the event, making it all the more special as well.

Prosser further revealed in his tweet the headphones are identified by the codename B515 even though Apple is extending its AirPods branding for the headphones as well. That might seem a bit odd though as the headphones and AirPods may not sync well but maybe Apple would like us to view its new headphones as a more comprehensive development over the ear buds. Also, lest you become too excited, here is the reality check; Apple launching the AirPods Studio during WWDC is a rumor at best right now.

Meanwhile, there also is information the AirPods Studio is going to be priced $349. This, if true, makes the headphone extremely competitive going by Apple standards. The price also puts the new headphone bang in the territory that the likes of the Bose 700 or the Sony WH-1000XM4 operates in. Just for comparison’s sake, the new Surface Headphone 2 is priced $249.

There also are reports of the headphone to be extremely customizable, with the earcups and headband having magnetic properties. This again will make the Apple headphones unique as none of the competing headphones boast of the feature. With more details being scarce at the moment, you can expect the headphones to be available in several color options along with maybe different choice of materials as well. Further, the headphones are touted to support AAC and aptX as well.

That is not all as the rumor mills also have it that the long rumored Air Tags will finally get to see the light of day during the WWDC event. For those not in the knowing, Air Tags are Bluetooth based trackers and will help users keep track of common household objects such as bags, suitcases, keyrings, or just about anything that you’d like to keep track of. You will be able to track those objects via a companion app, making it a boon for the forgetful types.

The WWDC event kicks off on June 22.