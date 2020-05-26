Die-hard fans of MMORPG are in for a treat; the chart bursting MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 is all set for a debut in North America. As Sega pointed out in a Twitter post, PSO2 fans will be able to download and install the game from Windows Store starting May 26, 11:00 PM PT onwards.

However, you won’t be able to start playing right away. Instead, you might be greeted with messages likes no servers are active at the moment and such. You won’t be able to create any characters as well right away. That said, things will ease off within just 6-hours’ time as post that period you will be able to get into all the PSO2 action. Specifically, that would be on May 27, 5:00 AM onwards, which would be post the scheduled server maintenance task.

That will also be the time when the wedding season gets underway. Specifically, that is going to begin from May 29 and will last till June 9. During this period, players will be able to participate in the PSO2 wedding event. Player will be busy like anything during those days, what with the new urgent quests or client orders that they will have to deal with during the season. Then there is going to the wedding decoration that is going to be scattered all along the Ship as well.

Also, just in case you aren’t too drawn with wedding and such, there is going to be four other events that you will be able to take part in. As has been revealed in the PSO2 website, those include ‘The New Face On The Block’, ‘Bingo’, and the ‘Rappy’s New Look’. All of the events start May 27 and will keep you engaged till June 23. There are going to be lots of rewards for the taking too, which include new weapons, skins and so much more.

On the whole, it is time to celebrate with players of PSO2 having plenty on their hands at the moment and in the coming weeks.