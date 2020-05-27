The iPhone 11 has emerged the world’s most popular smartphone in Q1, 2020, new research data released by Omdia revealed. The iPhone is also the latest generation iPhone from Apple and comes with several innovative features that are expected to have added to its popularity.

Prime among those is the dual camera system that the iPhone 11 boasts of, which also is a first for any iPhone model so far. The phone also went in for some rave reviews for its imaging abilities and is easily considered among the best smartphone cameras out there. Special mention must be made of the famed Night Mode which showcases the most realistic depiction of images shot in low light conditions. Further, the A 13 Bionic chip allows for top-notch performance while being light on the battery as well.

As such, it should be least surprising the iPhone 11 continued its good run in the market even during the Covid 19 pandemic when most other manufacturer reported declining sales. Specifically, Apple shipped 19.5 million units of the iPhone 11 which is miles ahead of its nearest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy A51, of which 6.8 million units were shipped.

Thereafter, it is the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro making up the third and fourth slot with shipments of 6.6 and 6.1 million units respectively. Interestingly, the latest gen Samsung flagship phones which are believed to be true competitors to the iPhone 11 series managed 9th spot. Shipments of the Galaxy S20+ 5G stands at 3.5 million units. Rather the more mid-range A10s fares better with 3.9 million shipment that earned it the 7th spot while Galaxy A30s is 10th overall with 3.4 million shipments.

On the contrary, the entire iPhone 11 series made it to the top 10, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro having shipped in 4.2 and 3.8 million units. They made up the 6th and 8th sport respectively. Interestingly, the iPhone XR continues to be the second most popular Apple smartphone with 4.7 million units shipped and is the 5th most popular smartphone in the quarter.