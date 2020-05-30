Sony has announced it’s PlayStation 5 will be launched in an online event to be held on June 4. Apart from an all new console, the company said there is going to be new game titles announced as well which have been specifically designed to showcase the potential of the new hardware.

The event will last around an hour and will kick off at 1 PM PT or 4 PM ET. Details about the console or the game titles that will accompany it is being kept under wraps at the moment though it is known the PS 5 will be featuring a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU having a max clock speed of 3.5GHz. There is going to be a custom GPU as well based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, which again is capable of 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Further, the new generation console will also come with 16 gigs of GDDR6 RAM along with 825 GB of SSD storage. There will be a 4K Blu-ray drive, too though you will have to install the games on the console’s native storage before you can start playing.

The only bits Sony has revealed of the console so far include its logo, the console’s gamepad along with a demo of sorts to showcase how it would be like playing a game on the console. The exact shipping dates too are being withheld at the moment though that is likely to happen around fall.

The company also stated they are anticipating delays in shipping of the console post the launch. That obviously has to do with the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic that has almost the entire world in its grip at the moment and has caused immense disruptions to the global supply chain, besides causing delays or cancellations of almost all schedules on a global scale.

Meanwhile, apart from the all new PS 5, Microsoft too is set to unleash its new Xbox console, which has also been built entirely from scratch. It is not known when the new Xbox is going to be launched though, what is almost a surety is that it will be hitting store shelves by this holiday season itself.