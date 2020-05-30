Famed British super car maker McLaren announced its partnership with OnePlus has come to an end. The company said it is a scheduled conclusion that their collaboration has come to, which essentially means there isn’t going to be any new scooped up version of the OnePlus flagship smartphone for launch any more. The above was revealed in an email statement to Android Authority.

The partnership had led to the creation of some amazing handsets in the past, which includes the likes of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The phone came with a massive 12 gigs of RAM instead of the 8 GB found on the regular version of the phone at the time.

Apart from the bumped up specs, the special edition phone was done up in shades of black and orange. Prior to that, we have had the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition as well which came with support for Warp Charge 30 which marked a significant upgrade over the company’s Dash Charge tech used in earlier devices.

More recently, OnePlus had shown off the Concept One phone that came with a unique design for the rear camera. That included the lenses becoming visible only when needed, while remaining invisible the rest of the time. That was archived using electrochromic glass, the sort of which McLaren uses for sunroofs on its top-end cars.

The OnePlus Concept One was also donning a shade of orange that can be considered almost exclusive to the British carmaker. For the present, the Chinese phone maker launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, expecting a special McLaren Edition of the same might seem a bit too far-fetched at the moment given that both companies have already parted ways. The partnership had started back in 2018.