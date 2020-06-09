Google Maps is now providing added Covid 19 related details to ensure users have a more hassle-free experience while traveling. The update becomes relevant at a time when the world is trying to come to terms with life while the pandemic continues unabated in several parts of the world.

Among the new features Google Maps has to offer include transit alerts where users can have information such as if bus services are running on a normal schedule or if train stations are too crowded during a particular time of the day. The new transit feature is available in the United States along with several other countries around the world such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Besides, international travelers will get to know more about the Covid 19 checkpoints that might exist or the rules that they will have to comply with when travelling to another nation. The feature though is only available in North America and is applicable to Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The mapping application will also serve other information such as the facilities available in a medical center or specifically, a Covid 19 testing center. This will be extremely beneficial for those traveling to such locations and can be better prepared for what to expect at such locations, things that can be even life saving during the pandemic.

Google said they are able to offer the above information after a thorough analysis of the location data of billions of Android users across 131 countries. The company said they have also collected data from the local, state, and federal governments as well. This, the company feels, will help health officials as well as the public to abide with the social distancing norms along with other local regulations in force in different regions around the world to combat the pandemic.

Users will have to update the Google Maps application to avail of the new features.