Samsung is rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for its Galaxy Note 9 devices. The update, which is based on Android 10 also includes the June security patch as well.

As XDA Developers mentioned in its report, the One UI 2.1 update is identified as the firmware N960FXXU5ETF5 and is aimed at the Note 9 versions that come powered by the Exynos 9810 chipset. However, the update is reported to be limited to users of the phone in Germany only at the moment and it is not known when the update is going to be made available elsewhere in the world.

The update also does not introduce any new features to the Note 9 series except that it enhances system stability along with the usual dose of bug fixes. The update is a quite hefty 1252.18 MB though. What remains to be seen is whether the update brings with it the same set of features that were introduced to the One UI 2.1 update for the S20 series.

Meanwhile, here is a word of caution, the update has nothing to do with the Snapdragon chip powered Note 9 available in the US. The present update also is the second major software revision that the Note 9 is being provided. The Note 9 had initially launched with the Android 8.1 Oreo based Samsung Experience 9.5 when it was launched in 2018. That got bumped to One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, which was made available just a few months back.