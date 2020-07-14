Remember the batterygate scandal that rocked Apple back in 2017? That was when Apple was accused to intentionally throttling the performance of iPhone, which the litigants said was done to lure users into buying newer iPhone devices.

Apple, on its part, admitted to throttling performance of older iPhones but said that was done to increase the longevity of the battery of such iPhone devices. The company is still holding on to this and has refused to admit to having done anythign wrong even now. It said the only reason they have chosen to settle the case is to prevent unnecessary litigations and such which is a drain on both time and costs.

Apple’s decision, however, entails paying litigants a sum anywhere between $310 and $500 million. From the end-user’s perspective, it boils down to an individual pay-out that is anywhere close to around $25, claimed MacRumors. Not a princely sum of course but that is all that the users are eligible as compensation for Apple having throttled their iPhone devices.

Eligibility criteria:

That said, it is only those who fulfil certain criteria that they will be considered eligible for receiving the amount. That includes being a US citizen and having owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later versions before Dec. 21, 2017. Owners of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before the said date are eligible as well.

If you comply with the above, you have time till Oct. 6 to file your claims here on this site which has been set up specifically for this purpose. However, don’t expect the amount to be credited to your account right away. On the contrary, it could well be a long drawn process even from this point onwards.

First, the US District Court Northern District of California will be doing a final hearing on Dec. 4. Once it approves the settlement and there is no other appeal pending, the pay-out will be processed post that. Else, it could drag on for some more time if there is a fresh appeal from someone.

Users meanwhile have the option to file for the claim or give up on it. The other option will be to sue Apple individually for the same. Those eligible will have to make up their mind before Oct. 6 and act accordingly.