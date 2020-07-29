Apple seems to be back on the growth trail in China what with market research firms Counterpoint Research and CINNO Research revealing iPhone sales hitting a huge 225 percent sequential growth rate in the country.

Specifically, as CNBC reported, iPhone sell-through volume in China reached 7.4 million units in Q2, 2020, which marks an increase of 32 percent over the same period last year. This makes Apple be the single largest selling smartphone brand in the country that otherwise has been witnessing a steady decline in sales. That again has to do with the economic uncertainties that have come into being thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Also, it is the new iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11 that has emerged as the largest selling smartphones models in China. Much of that again has to do with the huge discounts doled out by Apple as it sought to rebuild sales momentum in a market ravaged by a prolonged lockdown post coronavirus outbreak.

The Shanghai based market research firm, CINNO meanwhile stated it’s 13 million iPhone devices that got sold in the June quarter, which makes for a massive 62 percent jump over the same quarter last year. This, CINNO said, makes for a thoroughly impressive sequential growth rate of 225 percent.

As for the other smartphone manufacturers in China, domestic player Huawei reached sell-through volume of 36.6 million units. That makes for a 14 percent jump compared to the company’s performance during the same time a year ago.

Apple usually sells fewer smartphones in China, even though it fares consistently among the top five selling smartphone brands in the country. The other players it competes with include the Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Apple, meanwhile, is slated to launch the new iPhone 12 around November, which should further add to its sales numbers.