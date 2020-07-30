There is a new Apple MacBook laptop device in the making. At least, the company’s filing with certifying authorities such as the 3C in China or the UL Demko in Denmark points to just such a possibility.

However, as Forbes stated in its report, there are only a few bits of information available about the upcoming laptop though those aren’t extensive or elaborate. For instance, we only know from the documents filed by the Cupertino giant is that the purported laptop device will come with a 49.9 watt-hour battery. The trademark owner, as mentioned in the documents, is Apple, lest anybody still has any doubt.

Also, it shouldn’t be too hard to speculate the said device might be an iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Air. After all, the said 49.9 mAh battery comes closest to that of the MacBook Air and quite befits the entry-level laptop device that it is.

In contrast, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a much larger battery, to the tune of about 8000 mAh. The 49.9 Wh battery as listed in the filing also does not come close to even the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which points to the device being in reality a new MacBook Air in the making.

What is even more interesting is that it has been just this March that Apple has refreshed its MacBook Air lineup. This points to the new laptop likely being the device that would come powered by the much talked about Apple Silicon chip that we know is going to power the next generation of Apple laptops.

If that be true, then we sure are headed towards exciting times up ahead. As to when the said laptop is going to be a market reality is anybody’s guess at the moment though. Let’s just hope that happens soon enough.