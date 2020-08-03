Apple has confirmed the iPhone 12 will launch a few weeks later than its usual September launch window for new iPhone devices. The company CFO, Luca Maestri, made the above confirmation while speaking during the Apple Q3, 2020 earning call.

‘As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later’, Maestri said during the call.

Apple usually launches the iPhone during September and makes them available in the market during October. For instance, the iPhone 11 was launched on September 10, 2019, with pre-order began to be accepted from September 13 onwards. The sale started in some regions from September 20. By the end of October, the iPhone 11 was available to buyers in most parts of the world.

Expecting the iPhone 12 to stick to a similar schedule will be too much of an ask, it must be said. The reason again should be perceivable too what with the sudden coronavirus outbreak bringing to an abrupt halt to the way the world has been functioning. Factories and showroom had been shut while the supply chain has been extensively disrupted.

There have even been rumours of the iPhone 12 launch getting delayed by a month or two as well. Going by those schedules, it would have been around October or even November for the launch to take place, with the market availability getting pushed back by a few more weeks at least.

Fortunately for those eagerly awaiting the launch, they won’t have to wait for too long to lay their hands on the brand new device. Given the unprecedented scenario the world is going through since the beginning of this year, a few week’s delays should still be okay. Let us hope Apple is able to stick to this timeline and there aren’t more delays creeping in.