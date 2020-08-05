Apple recently confirmed it’s iPhone 12 might arrive a few weeks later than its usual launch window of around September. However, another report via DigiTimes claims we might get to see a staggered launch of the iPhone 12 this year.

As it is, Apple is speculated to launch four iPhone 12 models this year, which includes a base 5.4-inch iPhone 12 followed by two 6.1-inch models, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro. At the top of the heap is the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Now, as per the report, the two 6.1-inch models are expected to launch in the first phase, followed by the other two a bit later. Interestingly, if this be true, this will lead to the cheapest and the most up-market iPhone 12 to launch simultaneously.

According to the report, the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are going to be launched before the rest as suppliers have begun shipping the substrate-like PCB or SLP for those first. The shipment of the SLP for the other two models are expected to start around late-August.

The iPhone 12 range is going to be unique in that this is the first time that all the iPhone models are going to ship with OLED panels on the front. In contrast, the base iPhone 11 came with an LCD panel while the two pro models came with OLED displays.

Besides, all the iPhone 12 models are going to be 5G enabled too, which is going to be another first from Apple. Meanwhile, the last time Apple had opted for a phased launch of the iPhone was in 2018. That was when the iPhone 8 was launched as usual in September, while the anniversary edition iPhone X was launched in November.