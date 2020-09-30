In another iPhone 12 news of the week, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo is claiming the forthcoming iPhone version might not come bundled with the wired headphones this year. The analyst said Apple’s ploy to keep the EarPods headphones out of the iPhone 12 retail packaging could be to boost sales of the AirPods.

The above speculation has its roots in a change, albeit a minor one, that the Cupertino company introduced to its iOS codebase. As MacRumors reported, the change is all about removing ‘supplied’ headphones to only headphones which is a clear suggestion the audio accessory won’t be supplied any more.

Also, Apple said this has been done to reduce exposure to RF or radio wave energy. Instead, Apple said users should consider relying on the iPhone’s built-in speakerphone, headphone or a similar accessory. So, users either have to source their own wired headphones for use with the iPhone 12, if they don’t have already, or as is being speculated, opt for a new AirPods and get used to it.

Kuo also said Apple might not be in a position to launch new AirPods until at least 2021. The company is already speculated to launch a new version of the AirPods as well as the more premium AirPods Pro which tipster Jon Prosser had stated would happen in the holiday season this year itself.

Instead, Kuo said Apple is likely to offer discounts or bundle deals on the AirPods to make it more lucrative for buyers. Kuo is even claiming there might be 93 million units of the AirPods that gets shipped this year, up from the earlier estimates of 80 million.

Earlier, we have seen Jon Prosser leaking the launch dates of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 which he said will happen in an event on October 13, followed by pre-orders on October 16. Shipping date has been pegged at October 23.