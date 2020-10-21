Microsoft has announced its October 2020 update for Windows 10 which promises to introduce quite a few changes to the platform. That said, the update isn’t one to bring along any far-reaching changes. Rather, the update brings along some visual changes as well as a few tweaks to the way several of its features work.

Start Menu

Among the most important change to be noticed is with the Start Menu where the solid colored background behind the Live Tiles has been done away with. Instead, it is sort of a transparent look that will come in its place that makes it visually pleasing for the eyes. There are no changes to the way the Start menu functions. It is only that the menu items are easier to identify post the changes.

Alt Tab

The Alt Tab functionality will allow users to switch between all open tabs in the Microsoft Edge browser. That would be in addition to the usual role that Alt Tab has been playing so far that enables users to switch between all open desktop apps.

Change refresh rate

The update will make it easier for users to make changes to their display refresh rates as the option to do the same is now accessible via the Windows 10 Setting page itself. All that users need to do is go to Settings > System > Display > Advanced display settings and make the necessary changes. This will make it easier for gamers to set a higher display refresh rate, something that is important for an optimum gaming experience.

Other minor changes

Elsewhere, the update will bring along the Microsoft Edge browser, just in case users haven’t downloaded and installed the browser manually. Further, the update also introduces a few other changes which include the notification now coming with the app logo as well for ease in identification. Also, there won’t be any notification shown for users working on tablet mode on a convertible device. The taskbar too has been decluttered to offer a clean interface.

Launch schedule

Microsoft has said they are being extra cautious with the rollout plan given that users worldwide are relying more on their computing devices during the pandemic than ever before, The Verge reported. Microsoft’s head of Windows Servicing and Delivery, John Cable said they have adopted a ‘seeker-based rollout approach’ with the October 2020 update.

That is another way to describe a roll-out process where the update will be made available to only those devices where there are least chances of it bungling things up. Else, those devices that are compatible with the update can check the Update & Security section if the update is available to download right away.