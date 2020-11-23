Gaming has become a vital part of many people’s lives. Unlike twenty years ago, where there were only a handful of people playing video games, nowadays, there are games from all over the world. Some of them love to compete against like-minded people, which is why they play some of the leading eSports titles. Naturally, those people will also love to watch the best teams in the world on some of the leading live-streaming platforms, such as Twitch.

However, what if you are not a gamer and you still want to watch eSports? You will quickly find out that there are some pretty cool titles to choose from, however, some of them can be difficult to understand if you don’t have any experience.

Let’s take a look at some of the eSports that you’ll enjoy watching even if you don’t understand anything about them.

Dota 2

Generally speaking, Dota 2 is a complex game that is really hard to master. That’s why there are only a few top-tier teams, even though the game has been around for some time now.

Despite being difficult, this eSports is actually really fun to watch. Usually, there will be constant team-fights and random skirmishes, which means that the average viewer will be entertained for the full duration of the Dota 2 match, which usually lasts around an hour. During that time, you can even get the Unibet application for Android or iOS and check out the various Dota 2 betting opportunities.

Overwatch

Apart from Dota 2, Overwatch is an exciting game to watch because there are loads of things going on. This is one of the biggest eSports in the world, which is why you can often watch various tournaments.

Even though you probably won’t understand what each hero brings to the game, the effects and constant team fights are amazing to watch, especially if the pro players choose some of the complex heroes.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS:GO is perhaps the most “friendly” eSports to watch because it is a classic shooter. Unlike Overwatch, where each hero has different abilities that have to be combined, CS:GO is a tactical shooter, where one of the teams has to complete an objective or kill everyone from the opposite team.

Another cool thing about this game is that there are many events all the time. In other words, you should always find something to watch.

League of Legends

The last game that we think many of you will like is League of Legends. Even though it’s similar to Dota 2, many things make this game unique, which is why it has millions of players.

LoL is usually considered to be the biggest eSports in the world when it comes down to players and teams. Consequently, you will find multiple live events on every top live streaming platform.

Honorable mention

If you don’t like fast-paced games, you can also check out Hearthstone. This is a difficult card game that is also fun to watch, as long as you understand the basics.