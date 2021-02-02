Spotify is among the most popular music streaming service in the world with over 47.7 million active monthly users. Its presence in over 90 countries and counting, a massive collection of music across all popular languages and genres, and easy to use application interface is what makes Spotify the common choice for music streaming on both iOS and Android.

However, one of the most reported issues with Spotify is the inability to download the songs from the app locally to the device.

Well, Spotify, just like other music streaming services, does allow you to download and listen to songs offline if you have a premium subscription.

However, the app does not allow you to download songs to your device and listen to the songs without the application.

If you’re looking for software that lets you download Spotify songs locally to your device and listen to them without the Spotify app, then the AudKit Spotify Music Converter is what you need.

What is AudKit Spotify Music Converter?

AudKit Software is a leading company offering various user-friendly audio software solutions.

The AudKit Spotify Music Converter is among the top-rated software tools by the company.

So, what exactly is the Spotify Music Converter from AudKit?

Well, as the name suggests, the software lets you convert music files that are featured within the Spotify app.

What can you convert the music files to?

There are various file formats supported by the tool such as MP3, M4A, etc. which are in popular use and demand.

To know more about the AudKit Spotify Music Converter, let us go through the features of the software.

AudKit Spotify Music Converter Features:

Convert Spotify Music to All Popular Formats: The AudKit Spotify Music Converter lets you convert Spotify music files to any popular file format you need including MP3, FLAC, M4B, WAV, and M4A.

The AudKit Spotify Music Converter lets you convert Spotify music files to any popular file format you need including MP3, FLAC, M4B, WAV, and M4A. 5x Faster Download & Conversion: With this Spotify music converter, you can experience 5x times faster conversion of files and download. Thus, you’ll be able to download a 5-minute long Spotify music file after conversion just in under a minute.

With this Spotify music converter, you can experience 5x times faster conversion of files and download. Thus, you’ll be able to download a 5-minute long Spotify music file after conversion just in under a minute. Download Your Favorite Songs, All At Once: AudKit music converter for Spotify lets you download all your favorite songs in a single go. You can download up to 100 tracks at once.

AudKit music converter for Spotify lets you download all your favorite songs in a single go. You can download up to 100 tracks at once. Lossless Music Conversion : While using most music converters, the audio quality takes a hit after the conversion. However, with AudKit Spotify Music Converter, you get to experience 100% lossless audio quality even after conversion.

: While using most music converters, the audio quality takes a hit after the conversion. However, with AudKit Spotify Music Converter, you get to experience 100% lossless audio quality even after conversion. Support for Windows and macOS: You can use the AudKit Spotify Music Converter across all your Windows and macOS devices you own without any restrictions.

How to Use AudKit Spotify Music Converter to Download & Listen to Spotify Songs Offline?

Below is how you can use the AudKit Spotify Music Converter software to easily download & convert Spotify songs offline on your device.

First of all, download the AudKit Spotify Music Converter for Windows from here and for macOS from here. After installation, launch the AudKit Spotify Music Converter on your computer. When prompted on the main screen, enter your product license key for AudKit Spotify Music Converter. After successfully registering your license, the main menu screen of the software will be shown to you. Now, copy/paste the link of the Spotify music file or playlist that you wish to download in the search bar. If you’re trying to download multiple songs instead of a playlist, you can click on the “+” icon and then add the links for all the songs you wish to download. You can now set the output parameters of the audio file that will be downloaded. The parameters that can be set include the format, channel, sample rate, and bit rate. Now, you need to set the output destination of the downloaded music file. The destination path can be navigated to and set in the field on the bottom left corner of the window. Once all the parameters are set, click on the “Convert” button located in the right bottom corner of the AudKit Spotify Music Converter window. After you click on “Convert”, the download & conversion process of the audio file you chose will begin. Wait for the download/conversion to complete.

And that’s it. You have finished the download and conversion of the Spotify music file on your computer.

The output music file will be stored in the destination location you set in Step 7.

Final Words

AudKit Spotify Music Converter is the best software for anyone who needs a tool to download Spotify music files for offline listening on their devices.

We hope you found the AudKit Spotify Music Converter review informative and easy to understand.

If you’ve already used the AudKit Spotify Music Converter to download & convert music files, then do leave your review of the software in the comments below.