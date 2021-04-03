Many people who work remotely enjoy their roles as it contributes to increased productivity, better focus, and less stress. However, there are some important equipment and skills that you should arm yourself with if you want to hack working remotely. Below are ten things you need to prepare for before you start doing remote jobs:

1. Desktop Computer/ Laptop:

A remote worker spends most of their time online. Therefore, when you decide to work online, you should have a good computer that is efficient and has a high-speed. Additionally, you should have an expansive knowledge of how to use it well. Consider enrolling in a computer class if you lack computer familiarity and skills.

2. Office:

Online working does not mean that you fail to have office space. The fact that you can work from anywhere means that you should recreate the office environment where you intend to carry out your chores. The office ensures that you will be able to concentrate on your tasks. Before you start working online, prepare it adequately and ensure that it is comfortable enough. Additionally, stock it with items such as a headset, notebooks, whiteboard, bullet journal, and pens, among other stationery.

3. Internet Connection:

Working online can be expensive if you do not have a stable internet connection. Consider going for a WI-FI connection that does not limit you on the number of videos you view. Sometimes you may be required to submit huge files or communicate through the internet. Therefore, you need excellent connectivity that outside influences cannot block.

4. Routine:

Create a routine if you want to maintain your sanity. Working online can be time-consuming and keep you away from the things that you love. Establish the hours that you are most productive and concentrate on working at that particular time.

5. Socialize:

You will miss face-to-face interactions as most of your time is spent online. Find a way to reach out to your family and friends so that you maintain a social connection. Attend events and activities that help you practice your social skills. It is because online work can make you a loner.

6. Checklist:

Prepare a checklist that you can use to help you organize and manage your workload. If you have an office, consider placing sticky notes that highlight work that needs your attention. Tick off completed tasks. Alternatively, get assistance to manage projects wherever you are.

7. Set boundaries:

Online workers should have self-discipline. Therefore, it entails setting boundaries for you and your family or friends. Let them know when you are working so that they can leave you to concentrate.

8. Communicate:

Find a communication channel that works for you and your employer. Enlighten your colleagues or employer when you need help or clarification of anything.

9. Tools:

When you decide to work online, you should acquaint yourself with online tools that make your work easier. Some of the vital tools and software include Team viewer, Zoom, and Skype, among others.

10. Pay attention to your physical needs:

You may forget to do basic things once you start working online. You can easily forgo normal activities like drinking water, eating, taking a rest, and exercising. Prepare a program that allows you to take care of your physical needs while working.

Online work is simple if you prepare for it. Follow the above points on the things that you need to consider before you start working online.