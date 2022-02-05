Joe Biden – ‘Post Pandemic, US Economy Is Strengthening’

Instead, Potus Joe Biden was pleasantly surprised to learn that the US economy had weathered the coronavirus’s omicron wave and added 467,000 new job opportunities in January, with strong adjustments to job increases in the previous two months. It demonstrated just how much pandemic’s hold on the business has loosened, despite the country’s continued struggle with rising prices.
At the White House, Biden remarked, “Our country has taken everything COVID has thrown at us and has come back stronger.” According to the jobs data, the US has gone through a period in its comeback from the pandemic. It was also the culmination of the president’s comeback week. The gloomy employment report that the White House was expecting never arrived on Friday, reports CNBC.
On Friday, the Assembly also passed a bill to restart computer chip manufacture and research, a crucial step in resolving disagreements with a Senate-approved law. Outside of the economy, the government started a day earlier that US soldiers had attacked the home of the Islamic State’s leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, prompting him to shoot himself in the head.
According to Furman, the infection is now only one of many factors, not the prominent one it formerly was. He cited the report’s overall strength, as well as the increase of 151,000 employment in the entertainment and hospitality sector, which includes cafes, hotels, amusement, and more, in a sector of the economy most vulnerable to pandemic disruption.
As the economy improves, one concern for Biden and his administration is if he will weave the positives together convincingly enough to resurrect his support, which has dwindled in recent polls.
Thousands of Americans were unable to work due to omicron illnesses, prompting predictions that the economy would lose jobs in January. When the numbers revealed that the infection had had minimal effect, Republicans quickly countered by claiming that the employment growth was due to the lapse of jobless benefits added months before by Biden and his Democrats.
And, aside from jobs, Biden admitted that things aren’t perfect. Consumer prices have increased by 7% in the last year, making inflation a big issue.
The robust jobs data, on the other hand, may prompt the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates and limit its assistance for the economy to combat inflation. In January, average hourly earnings increased by 5.7 percent over the previous year, indicating that increased demand for labor is leading to higher wages and probably more causes of rising prices.