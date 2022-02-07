Cardano Daedalus Brings A Ton Of Amazing Features For The ADA Ecosystem

The wait is now over, with Cardano Dawsalis bringing in many amazing features for The ADA Ecosystem. Making the wallet safer and more efficient, these features are one of the most amazing developments in the field.
Know About The Daedalus Wallet
The Cardano development team has updated the Daedalus wallet. The most recent version includes significant enhancements and addresses issues such as blockchain verification progress. According to a report from zycrypto.com, ADA has risen in value since the release of the latest version and now has a market capitalisation of $37.8 billion.
The Cardano network’s development organization, Input-Output Hong Kong (IOHK), has released the latest version of its open-source wallet, Daedalus 4.8.0. According to the release notes, the release went live on February 3rd and “integrates the latest version of Cardano node v1.33.0.”
The Major Improvements In The Daedalus Wallet 4.8.0
According to CoinGape, the wallet upgrade improves several areas, including minor bug fixes, before overhauling the user interface for a more seamless experience.
The upgrade adds a splash screen to the Cardano node runtime system and allows users to add another configuration.
For a better experience, Daedalus 4.8.0 fixes issues like blockchain verification progress by confirming that syncing is displayed appropriately. IOHK issued a stern warning that Daedalus is a full-node wallet and is only available on desktops.
Users are encouraged to download the wallet from official sources for added security.
Spike In ADA With Wallet Improvements
Since the upgrade was released, ADA has increased by 6.25% while transaction volumes have increased, keeping it ahead of Solana. Daedalus downloads the entire Cardano blockchain and independently confirms all transactions as a full node wallet. Since its launch, the wallet has gained in popularity and is an important part of the Cardano ecosystem.
Cardano Market Scenario
Cardano has been on a downward trend since its stellar run in 2021 when it ranked third in terms of market capitalisation. The promise of smart contracts on Cardano following the Alonzo upgrade, as well as the network’s energy efficiency, sparked a lot of interest in the network, but it’s been a long road to get there.
ADA is currently trading at $1.13, down 63.90% from its all-time high of $3.10. On the Cardano network, there are currently over 900 smart contracts in use, most of which are focused on DeFi.