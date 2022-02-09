IRS Wants More Staff To Cut Backlogs, But The $25K Salary Will Not Help In Attracting Job Seekers

As reported by MarketWatch, the IRS is hiring more than 1,200 workers to help them out. The Internal Revenue Service has numerous unprocessed tax returns, and on the other hand, they are lacking the manpower to help them out. Hence they are looking for people who can help them to get help with the backlog.
The IRS is looking for more than 5,000 applicants.
The IRS is looking for a lot of people, but on the other hand, they have received only 179 applications. There are more than 6 million backlogs from the year 2021, and on the other hand, there are even 2.3 million amended returns still left to be done. The exact pay for all the clerical jobs is not very attractive. Most of the roles will be somehow about the submission and processing, and as per the federal-worker pay grade, the payment won’t be more than $25,000 for a year.
In testimony to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, Erin Collins stated that in a time of weather, employers are raising an issue regarding their wages and are trying hard to get paid; the IRS will have troubles in finding so many employees at this wage. Further, she added that it would be a big challenge in the market as all the jobs listed in the category will need the employees to be physically present out there in the office. This makes the situation more challenging.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, questioned the wage.
According to him, such a starting pay cannot be accepted, and it would be very hard for a person to live. He mentioned here in Austin that it is not a living wage. More pay and even good bonuses can help people to live a good life. Even compensation perks are very important. Hence Collins, thinks that the IRS won’t be able to get things done, and they won’t be able to hire people to deal with the problem. Eventually, such a situation will cause trouble for the IRS.