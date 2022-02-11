Cryptocurrency Prices: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 794% in a Day

On February 9, Wednesday, the worldwide crypto market suffered a huge knock, with several major cryptocurrencies losing considerable value during the day. After a few days of strong performance, the market capitalization remained erratic. The crypto market’s volatility arose in response to the US Federal Reserve’s announcement that it will raise interest rates to combat inflation.
According to data from the worldwide crypto monitoring website CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap was $1.71 trillion. Over the previous 24 hours, this has decreased by 14.09 percent. Over the last day, the worldwide crypto volume has also decreased marginally.
And over course of the past day, the overall amount of exchanged coins reached $69.78 billion. According to data on the internet, this has dropped by 37.13 percent in the previous 24 hours.
“In the last 24 hours, the worldwide crypto market has dropped approximately 2%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have also declined somewhat, trading at $43,000 and $3,000, respectively, according to Edul Patel, co-founder, and CEO of Mudrex. According to statistics, Bitcoin lost a small amount of value on the day, falling below the $43,000 threshold. Bitcoin prices were $43,754.77 at the time of writing.
Over the previous 24 hours, this has dropped by 0.33 percent. The value of ether, on either hand, increased by 1.44 percent in the last day, reaching $3,148.05 just at the time of this writing this piece.
“Bitcoin slid from a peak of $45,595 on Tuesday, seeking equilibrium above $43,000. The SOPR is a metric that measures the amount of profit and loss realized for all coins transferred on-chain “Vauld’s CEO and co-founder, Darshan Bathija, stated.
“BTC’s opposition ranges from $45,000 to $47,000, with supporting at $40,000. The BTC price can return to its top of US$69,000 if purchasers can make a convincing move over US$40,000 “Patel noted.
Last 24 Hours’ Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers
- $0.0008561 BoleToken is up 794.24 percent.
- $0.0000007805 (up 679.91%) Dogecolony: $0.0000007805 (up 679.91%) Dogecolony: $0.0000007805 (up 679.91%) Dog
- PAPPAY: $0.0000003754 – a 434.66 percent increase
- Floki Yacht Club is boring: $0.00004607 is up 323.80%.
- MetaFabric is now $0.0192, up 158.12%.
- MetaPay: $0.000009256 – an increase of 651.94%
Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours
- 92.19 percent decrease in the value of the Magic Inu: $0.0001029
- 3Share: $9,113.84, a decrease of 67.33 percent
- 3OMB Token: $6.58, a 61.36 percent decrease.
- Platform Ctomorrow: $0.1812 – down 60.31 percent
- Idea Chain Coin is now trading at $0.525, a loss of 59.58 percent.