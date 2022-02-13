Intel To Continue Crypto Mining Despite Environmental Concerns

The crypto industry has boomed in recent years; this has lured Intel into manufacturing a chip for crypto mining. The digital company looks to enhance its repertoire by investing in the crypto industry. The chip will allow customers to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Crypto mining involves solving complex data and requires ample electricity and advanced machines. The mining cost is high, and numerous risks plagued the market. Cnet reports that Intel has Argo Blockchain and Griid Infrastructure as its customers; they plan to join hands to carry out the new business venture.
Mining Requires High Power And Advanced Machines
Cnet reports that Intel’s rivals have benefitted enormously from crypto mining. Crypto mining leads to the manufacture of efficient graphics cards and advances into the gaming industry. The high power and maintenance cost for mining has made it difficult for most companies. Cnet reports that mining requires 125 terawatt-hours per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of Norway. Crypto mining causes a massive deficiency in electricity supply, affecting millions. The grave environmental threats associated with mining make it an unpopular choice among several digital companies. The mining process doesn’t guarantee high returns despite huge risks and capital investment.
Cnet quoted Raja Koduri, the senior vice president in charge of Intel’s Accelerated Group; he wrote, “We are mindful that some blockchains require an enormous amoun¹t of computing power, which unfortunately translates to an immense amount of energy. Our customers are asking for scalable and sustainable solutions, which is why we are focusing our efforts on realizing the full potential of blockchain by developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale.” The enhancement in mining efficiency will be a boon for the miners and companies in the industry.
Companies Look For Sustainable And Long-Term Options
The innovative technologies for cost reduction and providing sustainable profit sources are the demand worldwide. The more complex the problem is, the more power it requires to solve; this makes the process hectic and highly expensive. Other industries can utilize power more effectively by developing intelligent electronic devices. Cnet reports that Bitcoin mining produces 31,000 tons of waste per year.