Stakers To Get Advantage From New Guidelines on Cryptocurrency

Staking is one of the least understood topics of the Cryptocurrency World. With the new rules and restrictions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the transactions on Cryptocurrency, people have started exploring more about the field.
Stakers won’t be affected by the new rules
According to the data, stakers are spared from upcoming restrictions from the U.S. Treasury Department. The rules will be more targeted at brokers rather than the investors. The investors who used their tokens in order to help transactions and create new blocks on various blockchains will be affected the most by the new restrictions. As stakers are spared from the rules, the crypto investors will get profited. Due to the recent downfall in crypto prices, investors were already struggling hard to gain profits from the market.
Staking is giving triple-digit rewards
Staking has been one of the most important and growing concepts of the crypto world. It basically is related to the incentive-based aspect of crypto, where different blockchains and even new coins are competing to get validators. They do so by guaranteeing certain stratospheric annual returns, which mainly occur in the form of new coins. Staking is giving huge rewards, and hence big names such as Binance, Cardano, Solana, and more than 70% of tokens are using it to gain profits.
The trend regarding staking has increased, and one can appreciate the growth seen by the in the last quarters. According to Bloomberg, the concept has been one of the most used process to gain triple-digit profits. In the recent quarter, more than 7.7% of different coins that make a vast market of $2 trillion were staked this year. When compared to the 1.8% of the previous year, the jump in this trend was commendable. On the other hand, Coins such as Ethereum and XRP, which occupy a large market of more than 70% of the crypto market, still don’t allow staking.
Moreover, according to the new rules, staking could be an excellent way to earn; hence there is a high possibility that these coins will join the concept soon.