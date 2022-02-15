Stimulus Checks For Low-Income Workers From Massachusetts

Stimulus checks have been excellent support for hundreds of Americans during the pandemic. It provided much-needed financial support and assisted the families in overcoming the hurdles and managing better. While most states have announced that the budget surplus will be distributed as the Stimulus check payments, there is perfect news for the low-income workers in Massachusetts.
Stimulus check initiatives
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act has been the significant factor that leads to the checks. Post that, there has been little pushback from the White House or any of the leaders in Congress for another round of federal stimulus, and the continued rise in inflation has made more massive expenditures even more unlikely.
As reported by The National Interest, several states like California, Minnesota, Colorado, and others have attempted to distribute stimulus checks or payments that resemble them.
Massachusetts’ stimulus check announcement
The office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said this week that they would mail $500 checks to 500,000 people. The payments are the consequence of a spending plan passed late last year and paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money leftover.
Citizens of Massachusetts are eligible for the program based on income. The eligibility suggests, if their income from employment that year is “at least $12,750 and their overall income puts them below 300 percent of the federal poverty threshold,” according to 2020 Massachusetts tax returns.
Those who got unemployment benefits that year, on the other hand, will not be eligible for the first payment round. The Essential Employee Premium Pay Program in Massachusetts has its webpage.
Leaders on stimulus checks
While making the announcement, there were various views shared by the leaders. However, there is no doubt that every review was linked to the positive benefits and the high hopes that they possess with this program.
In the light of the same announcement, Baker said, “This program will support those workers who served our communities, especially early in the pandemic.”
On the other hand, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito described this initiative as the “meaningful support for individuals who continued to work despite the global pandemic.”
This program will undoubtedly be a boon for low-income workers quite soon.