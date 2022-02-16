Here Is How To Get The Fourth Stimulus Check in 2022

The US Citizens have received three stimulus checks by the government until now. These checks were issued to people who were qualified for the payments. Now there are chances of another Stimulus Check payment by certain states.
People are still receiving the economic impact payment
As per the recent data, the US Government issued numerous stimulus checks in 2021. Based on documentation that proved them eligible for the checks, they gave them to people. But on the other hand, many people missed the opportunity and did not receive even one of the stimulus checks.
The government is issuing checks to these people in the name of economic impact payment in 2022. You can also apply for the payment if you belong to the criteria. On the other hand, the government has also made it clear that no more new stimulus checks are being issued. Only the previous checks that were not delivered to the allotted citizens are being issued.
IRS and some other states still issue the checks
If you had a child or gained a new dependent in the year 2021, you can still get a fourth stimulus check from the government. According to Fingerlakes1, this check is the IRS gave along with the tax refund. If you haven’t received one of them, you can claim them very easily. The IRS checks the income statements of the people claiming the checks. Since the pandemic had a huge impact on a lot of people, the income of 2020 and 2019 is also being checked.
Currently, four states are issuing these checks. These states are issuing the stimulus checks on their own terms and conditions. New York is one of the biggest names in the list of states issuing the Stimulus. The governor of New York recently, in an interview, said that the pandemic is still not over, and many people are still affected by the virus. Therefore, she feels that it is moreover the government’s responsibility to give people such help.