Check The Correct Way To File Employment Taxes in the US

The IRS, also known as the Internal Revenue Service, has decided to simplify the rules regarding employment tax returns. It will help small businesses and will reduce the burden regarding filing of the hectic Employment taxes.
IRS decides to reduce the burden on small businesses
The IRS has declared that they will be simplifying the rules for small businesses with respect to filing employment tax regarding social security, Medicare, and withholding federal income taxes. If you have been filing the Form 941 regularly, then you might be doing it regarding Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return, and further if you are expecting that your annual employment taxes are going to be $1,000 or less then you should file the Form 944, which is the Employer’s ANNUAL Federal Tax Return.
Instead of filing the wrong Form 491, you can now easily fill up Form 944. You can easily contact the IRS and get the correct form. You can easily make a request to the IRS by various means. One of the best ways out there, as mentioned by irs.gov, is to call the IRS at 1-800-829-4933 by April 1. There is also a way to write to the IRS by March 15. You can send the information to-
Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service,
Ogden, UT 84201-0038
You cannot file Forms 941 yourself.
If the IRS has asked you to file Form 944, then you cannot select Form 941 by yourself. You will have to write to the IRS and request them to grant you permission to file the quarterly form. On the other hand, if you are not aware of the form you need to fill, you can always call 1-800-829-4933 or 267-941-1000. If you receive a notice regarding Form 944, then only you can fill the employment tax with the form.
The IRS clearly states that you cannot fill out the wrong form without permission. On the other hand, you will have to file in the given time; it might cause problems for your business. The IRS has further stated that they will notify the changes as soon as possible in a notice.