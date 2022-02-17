Cryptocurrency Prices Are Either Lowering Or Remains Stagnant! Volatility Persists

On Thursday, February 17, the price of bitcoin stayed unchanged. Major altcoins, on the other hand, have decreased in value in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency price fell 0.23 percent to $44,002.67 at 0830 UTC on Thursday. Even when Russia began withdrawing its troops from Ukraine’s border, investors remained apprehensive. Russia, on the other hand, has made no public statement on the subject. Western governments warned on February 17 that Russia’s military presence along Ukraine’s borders is expanding. According to Britain’s defense intelligence chief, more armored vehicles, helicopters, and a field hospital have been sighted.
All eyes were on the US Federal Reserve, which was expected to raise interest rates sooner than predicted to combat growing inflation. Crypto experts, on the other hand, are certain that the virtual currencies will not face another January-style drop very soon.
The Price of Ether Is Falling; What Experts Believe About the Future
In the previous 24 hours, Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has lost a substantial amount of value. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency fell 1.27 percent in one day to $3,125.77. “Ethereum’s price has remained above $3,100 for the second day in a row. Every week,
The Ethereum trend suggests that the support level will be re-tested. The next level of Ethereum resistance is predicted to be $3,400.
Meanwhile, Twitter has permitted users to receive and transmit tips in Ethereum, which is “another significant milestone in the adoption of cryptocurrencies by large corporations,” according to the WazirX trade desk.
Tether, XRP, and Dogecoin, among other popular cryptocurrencies, have all lost ground in the recent day. Tether was down 0.01 % to $1.00 at the time of writing. The price of BNB fell by 1.06 percent to $428.24. XRP was trading at $0.8354, down 0.27 cents. Another prominent cryptocurrency, Cardano, fell 1.11 percent to $1.09. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana fell 2.94 percent to $100.48, the largest decline among the top ten cryptocurrencies.