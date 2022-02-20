Crypto Price Analyses: Bitcoin, Ether, Decentraland & Huobi Token Down Again

Because of the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, predicting the sector’s future move is practically impossible. As the industry grows in diverse directions, the values of various digital currencies continue to fluctuate. The record-breaking crypto sector is a global hit since it not only allows investors and traders to profit handsomely from their investments and trading. However, it is frequently used for transactions & payments as well.
Bitcoin, Eth Continues To Bleed
Bitcoin is, without a doubt, the undisputed market leader in the cryptocurrency business. It is the most valuable and oldest crypto token. On the other hand, Bitcoin prices have seen big ups and downs since their inception. Bitcoin’s price has risen and fallen dramatically since last year. Bitcoin’s prices have been at historic lows since the beginning of 2022. It has been battling in the $30K-$40K area.
Bitcoin’s performance is becoming a source of anxiety for the cryptocurrency community. The coin has been unable to make fresh highs or breakthrough local resistance. It is being rejected at levels higher than $40,000. Bitcoin is also restricting the performance of various other coins that are influenced by it.
ETH has dropped roughly 3.70 percent in the last day, extending its week-long losses. The weekly loss total for ETH has now reached 7.50 percent. ETH is also worth around $2,700, with a market valuation of around $325 billion. The coin’s 24-hour trading volume has dropped below $10 billion.
Decentraland (MANA), a popular metaverse token, has had a 7 percent drop in price in the previous 24 hours. The coin is presently worth roughly $2.75, which is considerably less than its all-time high. The coin’s market capitalization is now $5.12 billion, with $520 million in trading volume.
Crypto Market: Prone To Swings
Aside from these currencies, ADA, SOL, & LUNA have all been bleeding since the previous day. Nevertheless, all three of such coins are among the most widely used altcoins. On the weekly and daily charts, though, they are currently writing red candles. DOGE and SHIB, two dog-themed meme coins, have also shed 1.80% & 7.60%, respectively. ATOM, UNI, HNT, THETA, & VET are major market losers.
The bitcoin market is prone to swings in both directions. Its price variations astound and surprise customers. It can defy any set of predictions, which distinguishes it from those financial markets, reports Cryptopolitan.com