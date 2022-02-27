New York State Universal Basic Income Update 2022: $1,000 Monthly Payment For Artists

Another great news for New York residents, especially the artists, is on their way. The authorities have offered them a chance to get the monthly payments which will act as helping hands for the overall benefits.
Guaranteed income to artists
CRNY (Creatives Rebuild New York) is a non-profit organization that provides guaranteed income to artists in need, as reported by The Sun U.S.
The group was inspired by the dozens of guaranteed or universal basic income programs across the United States. Additionally, being focused on artists, this group is working towards a greater benefit to help recover the pandemic fall.
The reason to start
The main reason to start was to focus on artists in New York State. These are the ones who have been affected by the pandemic since 2020 and are still struggling financially.
This is one of several programs in the United States that provide guaranteed income to artists.
Other initiatives include the Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in San Francisco and the Artist Relief Fund, which provided emergency relief funds in response to the effects of COVID-19 on the arts industry.
The announcement of the plan
Estimate of CRNY benefits
Guaranteed Income for Artists, a program of the CRNY, will provide no-strings-attached cash payments to New York artists. In addition, CRNY will offer payments to those who show financial need.
For the next 18 months, 2,400 artists will each receive $1,000. To ensure a fair distribution, recipients will be chosen from a pool of qualified artists.
The applicants can check the application information and eligibility requirements for the Guaranteed Income for Artists program from the official website. Also, March 25, 2022, at 11:59 PM Eastern, is the closing time before which every applicant needs to apply to get the chance.