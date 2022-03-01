Alabama Residents Are In Line For Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

A little more than 10,000 Alabama residents are assured of receiving much-needed checks ranging from $750 to $1500. Through various rounds of stimulus, checks have been already out; this will benefit the Alabama citizens. The citizens still have around 18 days to claim, but the information and details of the eligibility are crucial to know.
Alabama DHR on the stimulus checks
A total of $12.6 million is to be funded for the second round of the child care workforce, issued by Alabama DHR.
1278 child care providers were aided in the first round, which occurred in December 2021 and January 2022, says the Alabama DHR.
The second round is to roll in tomorrow
The second round will start enrollment from February 28 through March 18. A total of $1,500 was paid directly into the accounts of full-time employees, while part-time employees could receive a total of $750.
Eligible employees could potentially receive a whopping eight quarterly bonuses right when the two-year grant period ends. Funds are being delivered through Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
The Alabama DHR reports have provided the data that projects almost 65% of eligible child care providers got the bonuses they applied for. While still in recovery, Alabama has a target of aiding folks back into child care positions, as reported by The Sun U.S.
See if you’re eligible
There are specific requirements that child care providers need to meet to apply for the grants. Providers need to be in operations currently. Providers need to work for at least another year in the same operation post to receive the bonus funds.
Providers must also have a good relationship with the Alabama DHR. The rest of the applications are easily accessible on the Alabama DHR website.