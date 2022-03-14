Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ether prices rise after Musk said he won’t sell his cryptocurrencies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated he is still holding on to his crypto assets and has no plans to let go of them anytime soon. This also led to a positive impact on the cryptocurrency market with Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ether rallying strongly to register positive growth. Dogecoin prices rose by 3.9 percent to hit $0.11 though it also fell 1.2 percent during early morning trading.
Things remain the same with the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin which rose by 3.4 percent before registering a sharp fall to settle for a net growth of 0.2 percent. Similarly, Ether prices rose by 0.3 percent. Ether happens to be the token that underpins the Ethereum blockchain network.
Musk though has a piece of advice for those looking for safe investment options. The flamboyant CEO said owning physical assets such as property or stocks in companies that make good things makes better sense than ‘than dollars when inflation is high.’
“I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw,” Musk revealed in his Twitter post.