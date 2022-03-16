Stimulus Check Update: Categories Where The IRS May Demand Repayment

This should come as a shock that some errors were made given the rapidity with which the IRS was able to deposit stimulus payouts into checking accounts over the last two years.
You Made An Excessive Amount Of Money
Each one of the three boost cheques had a specific income requirement. The incentive payment was phased away once per person (or family) reached that threshold. It’s plausible to assume that some of the thousands of stimulus cheques sent in 2020 and 2021 were later discovered to have been given to people whose wealth exceeded eligibility. And here’s the deal with tax-related errors: A tax-collecting agency’s ability to detect a mistake can take years. When it occurs, though, you may anticipate the IRS to contact you.
You Got A Check For Somebody Who Passed Away
For most of us, the last few months have been a blur, with thousands losing somebody they care about. Whether you (or anybody else) has the right to keep that person’s stimulus check is determined by the time of that tragedy. If a family member died in 2019, the IRS was likely unaware of the death when the first wave of stimulus checks was given out in 2020. As a result, the IRS recommends that the amount sent in the recipient’s name be refunded.
You Are Not A Citizen Of The United States
You may have received a cheque if you’ve resided in the United States for years and paid income taxes but aren’t yet a citizen. If this is the case, the IRS may uncover the error and ask for a refund.
You Were Given A Bonus Cheque
Because so many checks were written, it’s likely that some people received multiple payments for the same round. If you were qualified for stimulus funding but obtained over one cheque during the first, middle, or triple round, the IRS may ask you to refund the cash.
You’re Classified As A Non-citizen
You may have gotten stimulus cash if you’re a foreign international working in the United States and paying US taxes. If this is the case, you are ineligible and may be requested to repay the funds.