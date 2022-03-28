4th Stimulus Check Payments: American Meatpacking Workers And Farmworkers To Receive $600

Agricultural workers and meatpackers in the United States may be eligible for a $600 one-time boost grant to offset costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has committed $665 million in General Appropriations Act money to the Farm and Agricultural Worker Relief Grant Program. The funds will be used to award grants to government agencies, tribal governments, and non-profit organizations that have offered aid to agricultural workers and meatpackers in the past.
The recipients of the funding, which runs from $5 million to $50 million, will be able to distribute $600 in relief payouts to agricultural workers and meat cutters on the front lines. The payments would help agricultural workers and meatpackers cover the costs of preparing for or avoiding susceptibility to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Financing Opportunity
The application period for the financing opportunity is ended as of Thursday. In the summer, the USDA is set to release the list of recipients. Those who are qualified for the payments, such as agricultural workers, meat cutters, and grocery store personnel, are supposed to seek checks from grant winners once the financing has been disclosed, reports IBTimes.
Senate has yet to announce plans for a fourth-round and stimulus checks, so the USDA’s stimulus program comes as a surprise. However, since the price of fuel continues to grow, various proposals have been advanced in Parliament and in several states.
Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), John Larson (D-Conn.), and Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) introduced a new measure dubbed the Gas Reimbursement Act on March 17 that would provide qualifying individual and mutual tax filers with a $100 monthly power rebate to offset escalating fuel costs. The plan also includes a $100 per dependant provision, meaning a household with two children may earn up to $300 in energy tax rebates.
Where average national gas prices surpass $4.00 per gallon, the $100 payments would be made out for the remainder of the year. The median price per gallon of normal gasoline was $4.236 on Thursday.