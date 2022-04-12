Americans Will Have A Couple Of Extra Days In 2022 To File Their Taxes

On Monday, April 18 (April 19 in Maine and Massachusetts owing to Patriots’ Day), the United States celebrates Tax Day. Due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., the deadline was postponed from April 15.

After 2 years of delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tax Day has finally returned to April, but taxpayers will have a few more days than normal due to a D.C. holiday.

While Emancipation Day is celebrated on the 16th of April, the government marks it on the next weekday. Because D.C. holidays influence everyone’s tax deadlines, Tax Day has been delayed for the next weekday.

Those who have requested an extension have time until October 17 to submit their returns.

There are also exemptions to the government deadline for areas hit by natural disasters like severe thunderstorms or wildfires. With a delayed deadline of May 16, the IRS gives tax relief data and localities with an extended deadline.

Here are a few things to remember in 2022, whether you’ve already submitted your tax return or not.

Tax Refund 2022 May Get Delayed

Many federal refunds are given within 3 weeks for those who file online and choose direct deposit, as per the IRS. The government does advise, though, that some payouts may take more time than 21 days and that “taxpayers should not expect a return by a fixed deadline.”

If the return has inaccuracies, is incomplete, or the filer seems to be a victim of fraud or theft, there may be delays. It’s also likely that a refund would be interrupted due to much more specific claims or the failure to take into account the 2021 child tax credit or the recovery rebate credit.

Calls May Take Longer Than Using Online Resources

The IRS reported receiving more than 145 million calls between January 1 to May 17 last tax season, despite COVID-related tax adjustments. It states that the quickest method to get answers is to use its website.

According to Commissioner Chuck Rettig, phone traffic remains to be at all-time highs. To gain speedier access to data, they encourage users to go to IRS.gov and register an online account.

Keep The Third Stimulus Check and Child Tax Credit Letters In A Safe Place

The stimulus check or the advance child tax credit might just have arrived in your mailbox in 2021. You, on the other hand, couldn’t recall how much money you had received.

All who collected either or both of these payments should have received letters from the IRS this year detailing the total amount they received in 2021.

1. Letter 6419 for the child tax credit

2. Letter 6475 for the stimulus

If a taxpayer’s income is higher or lower in 2021 than it was in 2020, they may also be entitled to much more money or even owe the IRS money. Since the stimulus money and child tax credit allocations were determined on the basis of the taxpayer income levels, this is important. That figure came from their previous tax returns.

Those who consider they are eligible but did not receive a percentage or all of the third stimulus payment can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Others who took the early child tax credit last year were eligible to claim up to half of that amount in monthly installments in 2021, with the other half available when taxes were paid.