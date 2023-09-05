First OLED iPad Pro expected to offer 4 TB storage, claims Korean insider

Anticipation is building for the first OLED iPad Pro set to debut in early 2024, and according to a Korean insider with a mixed track record, it may come with a whopping 4 TB storage option.

This source previously hinted that the storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro could start at 256 GB and go up to 2 TB, which would essentially double the capacity of the current storage tiers. Presently, Apple offers iPad Pro models with a range of storage capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. The introduction of the 2 TB tier itself occurred in 2021, with prices steeply increasing for higher tiers. For instance, there’s a $100 premium for upgrading from 128 GB to 256 GB, while moving from 1 TB to 2 TB incurs a $400 price difference.

The report stems from a Korean blogger named yeux1122, who cited unnamed supply chain sources. If accurate, this would mean that all storage tiers are doubled, including the base tier, which would receive a much-needed boost to 256 GB. The potential new tiers would be: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and the astonishing 4 TB. However, it remains uncertain whether these upgrades would be accompanied by price increases, mirroring recent speculations about the iPhone 15.

One of the most anticipated upgrades in the 2024 iPad Pro is the shift from an IPS LCD panel with mini-LED backlighting to an OLED display, expected for both the 11-inch and 13-inch models. Additionally, there may be slight adjustments to the display size, especially for the larger variant.

Another significant change in the pipeline is a new Magic Keyboard, featuring an aluminum construction and a considerably larger trackpad, giving it a more MacBook-like appearance. However, a critical question surrounds compatibility—will the existing Magic Keyboards remain fully compatible with the upcoming iPads, or will there be minor alignment issues? In the latter scenario, upgrading could potentially become more expensive for those reliant on the keyboard.

It’s worth noting that Yeux1122’s track record has been somewhat inconsistent. While they have been accurate on several occasions, they have also made incorrect predictions regarding the iPad mini 6, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air storage tiers, and the RAM specifications for the iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, readers should approach this information with some caution.