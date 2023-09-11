Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Hints For Monday, September 11, 2023

Quordle, the popular word puzzle game that has taken the internet by storm, continues to challenge and entertain players around the world. As one of the many Wordle clones, Quordle stands out with its unique format and increasing difficulty. Here’s what you need to know about today’s game.

Quordle Game #595 Hints:

Vowels: There are 3 different vowels in today’s Quordle. Total Vowels: The total number of vowels across today’s Quordle answers is 8. Repeated Letters: 2 of today’s Quordle answers contain repeated letters. Total Letters: 10 different letters are used in today’s Quordle. Uncommon Letters: None of the letters Q, Z, X, or J appear in today’s Quordle answers. Starting Letters 1: None of today’s Quordle puzzles start with the same letter. Starting Letters 2: Today’s Quordle answers start with the letters R, G, C, and M.

Today’s Answers:

Quordle Game #595: The answers are recut, greed, cover, and meter.

Daily Sequence Game #595: The answers are flank, piano, spicy, and label.

Quordle’s makers, the online dictionary Merriam-Webster, have introduced a new variant called the “Daily Sequence.”

Stay tuned for more hints and answers for your favorite word games!